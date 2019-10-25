ShanghaiTex 2019 Exhibitor Preview: SSM

HORGEN, Switzerland — October 23, 2019 — At ShanghaiTex SSM presents solutions for precision package winding and high package consistency and provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

SSM enables yarn dyers to be successful – with the precision package winder PWX. Only a quick response to market trends in combination with high cost- efficiency enables customers to be competitive. The winder offers clear benefits to dye package winding and rewinding of filament and staple fiber yarns, with or without lubrication.

For the XENO-platform SSM presents the first and only self-regulating backpressure system in the world: preciforceTM for a guaranteed package consistency. Furthermore, the next generation of the blade winding powerbladeTM will be introduced for the XENO-platform.

Besides the displayed applications, SSM provides a wide range of renowned textile machines.

See for yourself the many advantages on offer from SSM. Visit us at ShanghaiTex from November 25 to 28, 2019: Hall E1, Booth A30.

Posted October 25, 2019

Source: ‪ SSM Schärer Schweiter Mettler AG