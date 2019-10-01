RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference

More than 170 professionals in materials science, product development, and new technologies participated in the ninth conference edition of RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics, held September 24-25 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. The event was co-organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, The Nonwovens Institute, and North Carolina State University. The three major sessions focused on Sustainable Additives & Polymers, Circular Innovation, and Market Data & Intelligence Trends.