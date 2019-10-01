RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics Conference

More than 170 professionals in materials science, product development, and new technologies participated in the ninth conference edition of RISE® – Research, Innovation & Science for Engineered Fabrics, held September 24-25 at North Carolina State University in Raleigh, N.C. The event was co-organized by INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, The Nonwovens Institute, and North Carolina State University. The three major sessions focused on Sustainable Additives & Polymers, Circular Innovation, and Market Data & Intelligence Trends.

1 of 73
INDA President Dave Rousse welcomed attendees to the ninth edition of the RISE™ - Research, Innovation and Science for Engineered Fabrics conference
Rousse
Andrea Ferris kicked off the conference as the first speaker. Ferris is CEO of Intrinsic Advanced Materials, a joint venture with Parkdale Advanced Materials. The company’s CiClo technology allows polyester to biodegrade in marine environments, wastewater treatment plants and landfill conditions at rates similar to natural fibers like wool.
Ferris (left) and Dr. Sudeep Motopalli Rao, chief scientist at Intrinsic Textiles Group, CiClO Technology
Teresa Clark, vice president, product development and sustainability, presented a talk titled, "Demystifying Biodegradation and the Circular Economy of Nonwoven Synthetic Materials."
Clark
Brett Watkins, business innovations - Americas, Sukano Polymers Corp.
Watkins presentation was called "Adding Value and Circularity to Nonwovens through Masterbatch Additives."
Dr. Susan Selke, director & professor, Michigan State University - School of Packaging
"Biodegradation-Promoting Additives for Plastics – Questions You Should Ask," was the topic for Dr. Selke's talk
Sandi Childs, Film And Flexible Programs director, Association Of Plastics Recyclers (APR)
Childs presentation was entitled "Maximizing the Molecule: Why Recycling Plastic is the Best Option."
Dr. Isao Noda, chief science officer, Senior VP of Innovation, Danimer Scientific, introduced the attendees to "Nodax™ PHA Copolymers"
Dr. Noda
Dr. Behnam Pourdeyhimi, William A. Klopman Distinguished Professor, And Executive Director, North Carolina State University, The Nonwovens Institute
Dr. Pourdeyhimi examined "New & Novel Environmentally Friendly Fibers and Polymers – What’s Available Now and What’s Under Development?"
Dr. Richard Venditti, professor, NC State University - Department of Forest Materials
Dr. Venditti focused on "Microfibers from Laundering and Their Fate in Aquatic Environments."
Vanessa Mason, senior vice president Of Engineering, PrimaLoft Inc.
Mason discussed her company's biodegradeable man-made fiber in her presentation: "The First 100% Recycled, Biodegradable Performance Synthetic Fiber for Textile Applications."
Thomas Carlyle, global project manager - Special Projects, Lenzing Fibers Inc.
Carlyle's talk was titled "Innovation Using the Natural Circularity of Cellulose to Reduce the Impact of Single Use Plastics."
Sai Aditya Pradeep, graduate student, Clemson University
Pradeep looked at composite applicaitons in his presentation entitled, "Thermoplastic Based Nonwoven Composites – The New Promising Lightweight Materials for Automotive Structures."
Dr. Soeren Butz, Head Of Technical Service-Textile, Synthomer Deutschland GmbH
Dr. Butz gave a presentation named "Developments On Next Generation Latex Binders for the Nonwoven Industry: A Novel Formaldehyde-free Self-cross-linking Technology Platform."
Dr. Matthew Tipper, operations director, Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute (NIRI), explained the Surfaceskins technology nominated for a RISE® Innovation Award.
Dr. Tipper
Jeffrey Bassett, managing director, Fi-Tech Inc., explained Reifenhäuser's Reicofil 5 technology, another RISE Innovation Award nominee.
Bassett
Hongbing He, CEO of P&P Biotech, introduced the Remodelling™ Compound Hernia Patch, the third RISE Innovation Award nominee.
The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) on the Centennial Campus of NC State hosted a reception for RISE® attendees
(left to right): Jim Loftus, principal at Loftus Technical Consulting LLC; Matt Migliore, chief content officer, International Fiber Journal; and Behnam Pourdeyhimi at the NWI reception.,
Paul Latten (left), Southeast Nonwovens (SENW) Inc., and Dave Nelson, The Nonwovens Institute
William Barnes, assistant director - Lab Operations manager, research associate, The Nonwovens Institute
Barnes led a second tour group around NWI's facilities informing attendees of the institute's capabilities.
Barnes
Dave Nelson, director, Industry Engagement , The Nonwovens Institute, moderated a morning session on the second day of the conference.
Dr. Tipper presented "Open Innovation and a Human-centered Approach for the Nonwovens Industry."
Tony De La Hoz, process & product development engineer, Hills Inc.
De La Hoz's speech was titled "3D Highloft Technology and Applications."
Jim Loftus, a moderator on the second morning of the conference, reminded attendees to vote for the Innovation Award winner.
Richard Reid, regional business manager, Kelheim Fibres GmbH
Reid spoke about using Kelheim's Viloft fiber to produce wipes in his presentation titled "A Fully Flushable Wipe with Zero Issues in Sewage Treatment."
Dr. Olaf Isele, Nonwovens Consultant, Metaxi SimBioSys LLC, gave a talk named "Potential of Additive Manufacturing and 3-D Printing for Nonwovens and Textiles (and absorbent cores/articles)."
Isele
Drake Goolsby, director, Intellectual Property Commercialization, Batelle
Goolsby's presentation was called "Intelligent Heating: A Flexible Conductive Coating for Nonwovens."
Nicholas Swain, CEO & founder, Rep-L Antimicrobials Inc.
"Novel Approach to Developing Very Effective Antimicrobials," was the topic of Swain's conference presentation.
Jordan Schindler, CEO, Nufabrx
Schindler explained his vision for "health wear" in his presentation called "Material Science + Medicine = Wellness Re-imagined."
Dr. John Connaughton
Dr. Connaughton is Barings Professor of Financial Economics, UNC- Charlotte
Dr. Connaughton presented a "U.S. Economic Outlook" and presented his views on whether the United States is heading to a recession.
Brad Kalil, director of market intelligence and economic insights, INDA
" Market Dynamics and Trends That Are Driving Innovation in Nonwovens" was the title of Kalil's RISE® presentation.
Angela D'Orio, student, The Nonwovens Institute At North Carolina State University, talked about "A Patent Landscape Methodology for Nonwovens in Filtration."
Loftus expanded on the patent topic with a presentation entitled "Using the US Patent Database as a Strategic Tool."
Loftus
Kay McCoy, technical sales representative, Pulcra Chemicals LLC
McCoy's presentation focused on "Fiber Finish/Component New Product Development for the Diaper / Hygiene Market."
Chris Plotz, director Of Technical Affairs, INDA
Plotz
Rousse announced the 2019 RISE® Innovation Award, as voted by conference attendees, was NIRI for its Surfaceskins product.
Alexander Koukoulas (, director, Strategic Partnerships, Nonwovens Innovation & Research Institute (NIRI), accepted the Innovation Award on behalf of the company.
SHARE