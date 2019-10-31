Lion Equity Partners Completes Acquisition Of Riegel Linen From Mount Vernon Mills

DENVER & AIKEN, S.C. — October 31, 2019 — Lion Equity Partners, a Denver-based private equity firm specializing in acquiring corporate carve-outs, announced that its affiliate, Lion Equity Holdings II, LLC, acquired Riegel Linen, LLC (“Riegel Linen”) from Mount Vernon Mills, Inc. (“Mount Vernon Mills”).

Riegel Linen is a leading importer, manufacturer, and supplier of tablecloths, napkins, sheets, towels, bedding and other linens for hotels, restaurants, linen suppliers, retailers, and healthcare customers. Riegel is headquartered in Aiken, SC, and operates a manufacturing facility in McCormick, SC and a network of salespeople and warehouses strategically located across the United States.

“Riegel is a premier brand that has been associated with quality textiles since the mid-1800s,” said Jim Levitas, Co-Founder and Partner of Lion Equity Partners. “The company has been on the leading edge of innovative textile product development for decades, which provides a strong foundation for future growth, both organically and through strategic add-on acquisitions.”

Bill Josey, who was with Mount Vernon Mills for 35 years, has been named CEO of Riegel Linen. “Mount Vernon Mills has been a great owner and remains a great American textile company. We are excited to partner with Lion Equity and embrace our entrepreneurial heritage, which will allow us to invest in new product development and expand into new markets.”

According to VP of Sales & Marketing, Chris Gowdy, “Our customers will continue to enjoy working with the same great people on our team and getting the quality products and service that has made Riegel an industry leader.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Posted October 31, 2019

Source: Lion Equity Partners