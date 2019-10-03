3D Printing Company Fortify Takes Home ACE Award For Tooling Innovation

BOSTON — October 3, 2019 — Fortify, a composite 3D printing company, won the ACE (Awards for Composites Excellence) award in the Manufacturing category for Equipment and Tooling Innovation. The ACMA (American Composites Manufacturers Association) presented the ACE award to Fortify at the sixth annual CAMX (Composites and Advanced Materials Expo) for its submission of 3D Printing Magnetically Aligned Composites.

“This award is a testament to the advancement of additive manufacturing in the composites industry. Fortify is on the way to democratizing composites for a number of different application spaces,” said Fortify CEO Josh Martin. “We are honored to be recognized for the role that Fortify is playing to integrate these two growing verticals. There is tremendous opportunity for the composites industry to capitalize on additive, and we are excited to continue breaking ground in tooling and production applications.”

According to the ACMA, the award is given to the equipment, tooling, production aid, or software that is designed to improve manufacturing production, environmental sustainability or product quality and performance in composites manufacturing. This year, the award went to Fortify for its DCM (Digital Composite Manufacturing) platform. The technology platform improves performance by aligning fibers optimally throughout parts.

Fortify was also a finalist for two additional categories including the CAMX Unsurpassed Innovation Award and the CAMX Combined Strength Award.

Fortify is currently validating applications with leaders in the automotive and aerospace industries and will launch its beta program for machine hardware in the first half of 2020.

Source: Fortify