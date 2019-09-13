TRSA 2nd Annual Marketing And Sales Summit: Advance To The Next Level With Emotional Intelligence Overview, Dec. 4-5 in Tampa

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — September 13, 2019 — EQ v IQ: is one better than the other? Emotional Intelligence, or EQ, is often referred to as “the other kind of smart.” EQ, the ability to identify and manage not only your own emotions, but those of others, can be increased, resulting in tangible, lasting professional and personal growth. Marketing and sales professionals working in the linen, uniform and facility services industry have a chance to separate themselves from the rest of the pack by gaining first-hand knowledge of EQ and strategies by which you can increase it through Executive Coach Joel Landi’s Dec. 4 keynote presentation at the TRSA 2nd Annual Marketing and Sales Summit, Dec. 4-5 at the Embassy Suites Tampa USF/near Busch Gardens in Tampa.

Landi, a physiologist, certified Executive Coach and founder of The Performance Group, has more than 25 years’ experience speaking, coaching and mentoring top executives, professional athletes and leaders in a variety of industries. Landi will review the five points of EQ, help attendees create a personal EQ “dashboard” and more during his keynote address: Emotional Intelligence: The Secret Sauce of Intuition, Influence and Income.

And there’s more! These Summit general sessions will benefit all attendees:

A facilitated “Great Ideas” story swap

Sales, Marketing and the Digital World

Strategic Partnership: Serving Your Customer’s Customer

Laundry Operator Panel on the State of the Markets: F&B, Healthcare, Hospitality and Industrial

Breakout sessions include topics for the Marketing track such as The Importance of Marketing Environment Sustainability and Practical Applications in Marketing, and the Sales track will explore Motivating and Retaining a Productive Sales Team and Processing Innovation: Developing Internal SOPs to Align with New Products.

Opportunities to network with fellow attendees include a 5 pm reception on Wednesday, Dec. 4th and a closing event hosted at Busch Gardens, Tampa, from 5-8 pm on Thursday, Dec. 5th.

The TRSA 2nd Annual Marketing and Sales Summit is an outstanding investment to aid marketing and sales professionals with the reinforcement or building of new skills, but it can also be an excellent resource to reward and retain valued employees. Discover more, access early registration (through Oct. 25) and multi-attendee discounts at www.trsa.org/marketingsummit.

Source: TRSA