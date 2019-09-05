Revolutionary New Tufting Technology To Be Unveiled At FloorTek 2019

DALTON, GA. — September 5, 2019 — This year at FloorTek, exhibitor Card Monroe Corp will be unveiling their revolutionary new tufting technology, the Tailored Loop Machine. This new machine allows for direct single-loop control, effectively providing designers with near-limitless possibilities when creating soft-surface floorcovering.

The Tailored Loop Machine employs Individual Looper Control (ILC), which grants the user “perfect command of each individual stitch…for the first time in the history of tufting.” Alongside the Tailored Loop, CMC will also be displaying their Smart Tech Shifter, and their Infinity Integrated Motor Drive (IMD).

The Smart Tech Shifter is sold with new tufting machine purchases, and is “breaking the boundaries of what was previously possible in shifting needle-bar patterns.” The Infinity IMD system is an updated reinvention of CMC’s previous Infinity Pattern Attachment.

To learn more about the CMC technology changing the landscape of the tufting industry, visit them in Booth 231 at FloorTek Sept 10-12, 2019 at the Dalton Convention Center.

For more information about FloorTek exhibitors please visit floor-tek.com or contact Stephanie Manis at 706-278-4101

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance