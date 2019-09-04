ProdTek’s New Turf Cushion™ Enhances Sustainability And Performance With Braskem’s I’m Green™ Polyethylene Biopolymer

PHILADELPHIA and DALTON, Ga. — September 4, 2019 — Braskem, the largest thermoplastics polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, and ProdTek, a product development and manufacturing company serving the artificial turf, flooring and textile industries with innovative solutions, today announced the integration of Braskem’s I’m green™ Polyethylene (PE) bioplastic in ProdTek’s new Turf Cushion™ line of turf underlay products.

ProdTek’s revolutionary new Turf Cushion™ is installed under artificial turf for a wide range of applications including play grounds, play areas, sports fields, roof tops, indoor play areas and other areas where shock attenuation is critical for users. The Turf Cushion™ underlay is composed of recycled polyethylene and Eco Raw™, which utilizes Braskem’s I’m Green™ Polyethylene bioplastic, a sustainably-produced sugar cane based polyethylene, and qualifies for High Recycled Content (HRC) status. In utilizing Braskem’s I’m green TM Polyethylene as a renewable alternative to petroleum based polyethylene, ProdTek’s Turf Cushion™ can make a significant contribution to reducing the level of greenhouse gas emissions in the product value creation chain.

Most injuries to children on playgrounds occur from falls on hard or abrasive surfaces. ProdTek’s new Turf Cushion™ underlay achieves the highest safety performance in the industry as measured by GMAX and Head Injury Criteria (HIC) readings using only one 2 inch Turf Cushion™ Pad.

John Karr, President at ProdTek, stated, “We feel very good about our new Turf Cushion™ Pad. Not only is it carbon neutral and 100% recyclable, it provides enhanced safety for children in playground environments and is economically advantageous for turf installation companies. We feel like we have a product that creates value for everyone and serves society as well.”

ProdTek’s new Turf Cushion™ underlayment offers customers a range of product lifecycle benefits including installation crews reporting up to a 25% reduction in installation time. At the end of its life, Turf Cushion™ is also 100% recyclable and can be reclaimed and turned into pellets for making a variety of products, including toys, containers and more.

José Augusto Viveiro, Sales Leader Americas for Braskem’s Renewable Chemicals, commented, “Braskem is proud to be partnering with ProdTek to enhance the sustainability of Turf Cushion™ with our I’m greenTM Polyethylene biopolymer. Our partnership reflects our shared vision for innovation in sustainable materials to drive better products for consumers and the planet. Additionally, ProdTek’s USDA BioPreferred status is a further testament to their commitment to environmental stewardship and increasing the use of renewable agricultural resources.”

Cultivation of sugarcane utilized in the production of I’m green™ Polyethylene captures carbon dioxide (CO2) and releases oxygen (O2), which means Braskem’s bioplastic has a negative carbon footprint. From a cradle-to-gate life-cycle perspective, every 1kg of I’m green™ Polyethylene used in the production process equates to 3.09 kg of CO2 captured from the atmosphere. I’m green™ Polyethylene is part of Braskem’s broader commitment to a more circular economy as well as more sustainable solutions for society as a whole.

Kate Lewis, Senior Program Analyst at U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) BioPreferred® Program said, “The BioPreferred Program is dedicated to supporting rural communities and helping promote a thriving bioeconomy. Partners like Braskem that consistently innovate and find ways to incorporate renewable biobased materials – like sugarcane – into their products are critical. ProdTek’s Turf Cushion™ product was certified by the program because is formulated with Braskem’s biobased content. That is quite an achievement. The benefits of this product not only help all the children who will be on sports fields and playgrounds, but rural communities as well.”

Braskem and ProdTek are members of USDA’s BioPreferred Program, which works to increase the development, use, and purchase of biobased products through a Federal procurement program and a voluntary certification and labeling program. From the farm gate through the manufacturing process, the growing market for biobased products increases the use of agricultural resources and creates jobs and economic growth throughout rural America.

To learn more about I’m green™ Polyethylene and Turf Cushion™ visit Braskem at the Natural Products Expo East #6403 being held from September 11-14, 2019 at the Baltimore Convention Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Posted September 4, 2019

Source: Braskem