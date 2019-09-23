Cotton Council International Selects H+K As Global Communications Partner For Sustainability

NEW YORK CITY — September 23, 2019 — Cotton Council International (CCI) has appointed Hill+Knowlton Strategies (H+K) as its global communications partner. H+K will establish the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol and communicate U.S. cotton’s sustainability credentials on a global scale.

Bruce Atherley, CCI executive director, said, “The entire selection committee was overwhelmingly impressed by H+K’s thoroughness and attention to detail. From spending time with growers, brands and the influencer community, they truly demonstrated their understanding of the industry, their expertise in establishing a new voluntary standard and most importantly how to engage brands and retailers.”

H+K’s distinctive approach combined data and analytics with behavioural science to help CCI identify and prioritize potential partners and a creative communications strategy that engaged a broad spectrum of stakeholders creating awareness, adoption and advocacy for the voluntary standard.

“What really excited us about this brief was the complexity of the challenge. The cotton supply chain is complicated and there are multiple standards,” said Sam Lythgoe, Global Chief Business Development Officer. “As an agency, we never shrink from a challenge and brought together experts from around the globe in public policy, retail, brand building, sustainability as well as media and stakeholder engagement. Together we shaped a response that proposed unexpected approaches to drive awareness and adoption. We can’t wait to get started.”

H+K won the competitive brief against 12 starting agencies, in a process coordinated by Joanne Davis Consulting. The three-year partnership will begin effective October 1. The business will be led by Sam Lythgoe.

H+K has offices in more than 40 countries worldwide, delivering award winning campaigns to clients across all sectors and disciplines and with a focus on continued innovation for the industry.

CCI is the export promotion arm of the National Cotton Council responsible for the promotion of U.S. grown cotton and value-added cotton products around the world in order to drive U.S. exports.

Posted September 23, 2019

Source: Hill+Knowlton Strategie Inc.