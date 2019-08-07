Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) Acquires NAPCO Media

FAIRFAX, Va. & PHILADELPHIA — August 6, 2019 — In a move that further enhances its current partnership with NAPCO Media and creates unprecedented value for the industry, the Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA) today announced that it has acquired NAPCO Media. Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by SGIA’s Board of Directors, NAPCO Media — owners of Printing Impressions, Packaging Impressions, PromoMarketing, In-Plant Impressions, TotalRetail, Target Marketing and Wide-Format Impressions — will become an LLC and will continue to operate as an independent entity. All NAPCO Media staff and business units will remain in place. SGIA offices and NAPCO Media offices will continue to reside in Fairfax, Va., and Philadelphia, respectively.

In 2017, SGIA and NAPCO Media formed a strategic partnership to create a global platform to connect print service providers and suppliers in the graphic and visual communication industry like never before. That platform, PRINTING United, was built upon the solid foundation of the former SGIA Expo. PRINTING United is being held October 23 – 25, 2019, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

“In an industry where traditional boundaries and segments continue to come together, an organization that spans the breadth of the industry is needed more than ever,” said Ford Bowers, CEO and President, SGIA. “Research, education, training, relationships, government affairs, technology and more are not nearly as siloed as they once were. It is imperative that organizations develop a broad ability to address market needs, either through more close-knit collaboration or, as in this instance, combination.”

Dave Leskusky, who will remain NAPCO Media President, said, “We are thrilled to cement our relationship with SGIA. NAPCO Media and SGIA share a common mission to build community and be the primary resource for information and education to help the industry flourish. In order to best serve our communities, we need to create a year-round platform that includes events, media, research and more. Combining forces makes perfect sense.”

“While SGIA is buying NAPCO Media,” Leskusky continued, “this is more of a vertical merger designed to capitalize on our unique strengths and lay the foundation for organic growth. Our current plan amplifies the strengths of each company to extend our reach as a combined organization across all of the audiences we serve.”

Posted August 7, 2019

Source: Specialty Graphic Imaging Association (SGIA)