Mount Vernon Chemicals, LLC Announces Multiple Product Capacity Increases — Completes Upgrades At Two Of Its US Facilities

BURLINGTON, NC — August 27, 2019 — Responding to growing production demand, Mount Vernon Chemicals, LLC has recently completed capacity upgrades at two of its US facilities.

Apollo Chemical Division of Mount Vernon Chemicals, LLC has recently completed an expansion of their Burlington, NC facility, adding production equipment that will increase capacity approximately 20%. “Our customers demand a growing, reliable supply of high performance processing materials that enable them to innovate confidently,” said Mike Zavaglia, Vice President & General Manager of Apollo. “Investing in our production facilities and supply chain capabilities allows us to stay at the forefront of the markets we serve and meet our customer’s long-term ambitions as they grow their business.”

The PhilChem Division of Mount Vernon Chemicals, LLC also has increased their dry-blending/repackaging capacity with a new stainless steel blending line at their Greer, SC location. “Customer Focus is a key business premise for us and this capital investment will offer us the flexibility that we need to adapt to our Customer’s needs,” said Dr. Jayson Vassallo, Vice President & General Manager of PhilChem. “The addition of this new stainless steel ribbon blender will increase our capacity and make it easier for us to meet our customer’s production and delivery requirements.”

Posted August 28, 2019

Source: Mount Vernon Chemicals, LLC