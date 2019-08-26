Gartex Texprocess India Leads The Way With Solutions For Product Innovation Within Textiles And Garment Sector

NEW DELHI — August 26, 2019 — Bigger and better than ever before, Gartex Texprocess India witnessed intense networking as it brought together 180 exhibitors from four countries and 10,390 trade professionals from 290 cities and six countries under one roof. Multiple zones and focused business segments on the show floor ensured that the fourth edition brought together stakeholders of textiles and garment industry for cross-sector, creative and collaborative interactions.

India is among the world’s largest producers of textiles and garments and garment and apparel manufacturers, while embracing the change, are focusing on product innovation. The dedicated segments at Gartex Texprocess India ensured dynamic synergy on the show floor and proved to be vital in highlighting the latest tech-advancements and trends that the textiles and apparel industry is moving towards.

While smart and recycled fabrics, sustainable alternatives, advancements in digital textiles, elegant embroideries and trims were among some of the highlights on the show floor that help manufacturers differentiate their products in the market, seminar sessions alongside the exhibits were tailored to provide insights on high-potential business segments.

Garmenting & Apparel Machinery

From the latest in sewing machines, fusing machines and finishing to laser technology and cutting room solutions, the Garmenting & Apparel Machinery zone covered technology that was futuristic and can enable manufacturers to experiment with product designs. Vinod Krishnamurthy, CEO, Fortune Colours & Prints LLP shared: “This year we are showing the new four-head machine for Xaar 1201. It’s a 100 sqm machine. The idea was to indigenously build machines in India and come with more innovations. Gartex Texprocess India proved to be an excellent marketing opportunity as our clients were able to witness this new technology demonstrated here. We are certainly happy with the response and will continue to participate in coming editions too.”

Embroidery, Fabrics and Trims Zone

Embroidery has evolved significantly with the invention of new machinery and brands such as Madeira India, Madura Coats, Aura Technologies, Textile Technologies and several others showcased the best of embroidery techniques along with machines and allied products at this special zone which was a hit among designers at the show. The Fabrics and Trims Zone, on the other hand, brought to light latest and exclusive fabrics, textile trims and embellishments that will go on to define the 2019 trends of the industry. Founders of Madura Coats – Anu Dogra and Rajesh Lakhanpal shared: “Madura Coats has been in India for a very long time and is the largest thread manufacturer in the world. Like any other year, this edition has been fantastic too. Gartex Texprocess India is one of the largest platforms we have in India and attracts a lot of manufacturers. So for us, this is the biggest marketing platform that exists.”

Digitex Show

With individualism and customisation emerging as one of the strongest trends globally, the Digitex Zone was packed with inquiries for machines for digital textile printing, screen printing, t-shirt printing, transfer printing, digital textile printing chemicals and innovations in inks. From the big-guns like HP, Colorjet India Ltd and Mimaki India to innovative brands like A.T. Inks and Epson India, this zone paved the way for digital textile transformation. Mandhar Nalawade, Country Lead, Textile Business – HP Inc. shared: “HP has introduced the new Stitch series in Gartex Texprocess India after introducing the same at some of the international shows recently. For the Indian market, we found this to be the best platform to launch this series and were able to meet a lot of key customers from the industry. We are hoping for good business after the introduction of the Stitch technology here.”

Denim Show

From a denim-wrapped car to a denim-wrapped guitar, the Denim show demonstrated how this unique fabric can have diverse applications through specially-curated features like Denim Application, Denim Talks and Denim Trends. Out of 51 mills in India, 34 mills including industry majors like Raymond UCO, Jindal Worldwide, Arvind Mills and Oswal Denims were present at the Denim Show making it the largest denim industry show of its kind. Amir Akhtar, CEO – Arvind Mills remarked: “We really love coming to this show as it is full of energy just like denim which symbolises fun, youth, rebellion and freedom. This platform offers good business opportunities as most of the important people from the industry such as traders, partners, distributors, brands, retailers and manufacturers are here. I would like to congratulate the organisers as it has become a big annual event for everyone, and the whole industry looks forward to it.”

While the exhibition area and trend zone highlighted upcoming designer collections and product innovations, Denim Talks proved to be an insightful gathering of the who’s who from fashion and denim industry stakeholders sharing views on how the industry can get in line with circular fashion.

India Laundry Show

Featuring a new parallel segment this year was the India Laundry Show, which was designed to specifically target the needs of laundry, dry-cleaning and textile care stakeholders. With leading brands in the segment including Ramsons, Fabcare, Stefab India, Xcel Stiro etc showcasing best-in-class equipment & tools, cleaning chemicals as well as new garment & textile cleaning technologies, the Laundry Show played an important role in highlighting processes for institutional textiles and apparels. Abhinav Arya, Director – Planning, Fabcare said, “This is our second edition and we have expanded our footprint in comparison to last year since we are getting very good response from the market. After Texprocess joined Gartex, we have seen enquiries coming from around the country regarding our participation in the fair. We have launched four new products in this exhibition and are excited with the response. We have already assured our presence in the next edition.”

As a one-stop selling and sourcing platform, the event lived up to its promise of a truly business-oriented platform for India. With high quality visitors and decision makers walking in over all three days, the trade potential at Gartex Texprocess proved to be strong for the sector as over 25% exhibitors already re-booked for the next edition which is slated in March 2020 in the fashion-capital – Mumbai.

Posted August 26, 2019

Source: MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd