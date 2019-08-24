FloorTek Adds Networking Event — Features Future Connections

DALTON, GA — August 23, 2019 — Future Connections is an exciting opportunity for businesses in the floorcovering industry to position themselves as viable employers for the next generation of workers. This free aspirational new program at FloorTek is dedicated to helping to build tomorrow’s generation.

Future Connections benefits both employers and current prospective employees, as well as students looking for windows into their future careers by creating a unique space for interviewing as well as constructive criticism and career advancement. Several colleges have partnered with FloorTek to bring their students to the event, including Bellhaven University, Chattanooga State Community College, Cleveland State Community College, Dalton State/Wright School of Business, and Georgia Northwestern Technical College.

New connections are always opportunities for growth, so start thinking about your future connections. Future Connections will take place on September 11 (day 2 of FloorTek) from 1-4 PM.

HR providers who wish to participate in Future Connections please contact Stephanie Manis at 706-278-4101 or email manis@americanfloor.org or register online at www.floor-tek.com/futureconnections.com

Posted August 24, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance, Inc.