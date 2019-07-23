Mount Vernon FR Adds Flame Resistant Finishing Line as part of Trion, Ga., Expansion

TRION, Ga. — July 23, 2019 — In response to increased demand for its flame resistant products, Mount Vernon FR has announced the expansion of operations at its Trion, Ga., facility. The additional 4,500 square feet of production space will be home to new state-of-the-art FR treatment equipment that will increase Mount Vernon FR’s production and finished fabric capacity by 20 percent.

“This is an exciting time for Mount Vernon FR, but our rapid growth has presented challenges with space to accommodate the equipment required to manufacture an ever-expanding range of FR products,” said Mike Woods, vice president of flame resistant fabrics for Mount Vernon FR. “This additional square footage will allow us to better serve current and future customer demand.”

Mount Vernon FR experienced year over year growth for physical year 2018. The expansion is part of the company’s plan to expand its production footprint for flame resistant fabrics to fulfill increasing demand. The project will be complete in the third quarter of 2019, with operations beginning shortly after.

“Our fabrics are Made in the USA from fiber to finished yard, all under one roof,” Woods added. “As our business continues to innovate and grow, the expansion enables us to provide customers across the globe with access to durable, high-performing fabrics from Mount Vernon FR.”

Mount Vernon FR fabrics meet the performance requirements of ASTM F1506, comply with NFPA 70E and are UL® certified to the NFPA 2112.

Mount Vernon FR fabrics meet the performance requirements of ASTM F1506, comply with NFPA 70E and are UL® certified to the NFPA 2112.

Source: Mount Vernon FR