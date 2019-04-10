UAE Company, Purecog, Set To Disrupt Single-Use Plastic Usage In Three Key Industries

DUBAI, UAE — April 10, 2019 — Purecog, a Dubai based company focused on minimizing waste and maximizing resource efficiency, has launched an initiative to assess and reduce the harmful and costly plastic footprint of organizations within the Tourism, Hospitality and Healthcare sectors, in the Middle East.

Championing the transition to a Circular Economy, Purecog advocates a cost-effective and regenerative approach to resource management; in contrast to the traditional linear model, which has a ‘take, make, dispose’ attitude to production and use.

Since 1950’s, around 8bn tons of plastic (that’s 800,000 Eiffel Towers) has been produced, only 9% of which has been recycled. It’s easy to see how this figure has accumulated, with 2m plastic bags and 1m plastic bottles bought and used around the world, every single minute. The majority of this plastic ends up in landfill sites or the ocean, killing 1.1m animals annually. It is statistics like these, which led to an overwhelming vote by members of the European Parliament, to ban all single-use plastics in Europe, by 2021.

By pioneering single-use, thin-film plastic replacement products such as water-soluble polymer shopping bags at the resource end, and upcycling technologies at the waste management end, Purecog is able to work closely with an organization, first auditing and reporting on the single-use plastic footprint in all areas, then offering practical solutions to improve not only a company’s green credentials, but more significantly, its bottom line.

Speaking on the subject Paul Gandy, Operations Director at Purecog said: “Our team have a history of leading change, globally, in the field of sustainable business. That puts us in a uniquely advantageous position, ahead of the curve regionally, to assist a wide range of entities in the inevitable move towards a circular economic system, through knowledge sharing and problem solving.”

It is for these reasons that Purecog has brought together a world-class of team of sustainable business experts, to deliver the triple bottom line: People, Planet, Profit.

Posted April 10, 2019

Source: Purecog