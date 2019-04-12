Pacon Manufacturing Corporation Chooses Brunswick County NC For New Plant, Jobs

RALEIGH, NC — April 5, 2019 — Pacon Manufacturing Corporation, a contract manufacturer, has selected Brunswick County for its new plant, creating 299 new jobs and investing $37.6 million, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will bring manufacturing to Navassa, N.C.

“Hurricane Florence dealt a powerful blow to this area just six months ago, but North Carolinians are strong and resilient and today we are here to celebrate the good news of good jobs,” said Governor Cooper. “Pacon Manufacturing chose North Carolina because of our strong workforce, infrastructure and community support, and they are committed to working with us as we rebuild.”

Pacon Manufacturing develops and manufactures wipes, pads, towels and liquids for the consumer, industrial and medical industries. Pacon’s products range from disinfecting wipes to makeup remover pads to personal care wipes, and the company manufactures for the leaders in consumer-packaged goods. Pacon Manufacturing was founded in 1949.

“Pacon Manufacturing looks forward to this opportunity to partner with the people and resources of Brunswick County and the great state of North Carolina,” said Mike Shannon, Pacon’s Chairman of the Board. “We would like to thank the teams at NC Commerce and Brunswick County, among others, who have been instrumental in making this possible. This new facility in Navassa is a key component to our growth in the upcoming years.”

“Manufacturers need workforce and infrastructure, and Brunswick County has both,” said Secretary of Commerce Anthony M. Copeland. “I am proud to welcome Pacon Manufacturing’s significant investment in North Carolina. Pacon is making a big bet on our state, and I know we have what it takes to deliver.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of N.C. (EDPNC) were instrumental in supporting the company’s expansion decision.

Salaries for the new jobs will vary by position but will average $31,273.

A performance-based grant of $300,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate Pacon Manufacturing’s opening of its new facility in North Carolina. The One N.C. Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is a great day for Brunswick County,” said Senator Bill Rabon. “Advanced manufacturing is a strong industry sector in Southeastern North Carolina and Pacon Manufacturing will be a great addition to our state.”

“We are very excited about welcoming Pacon Manufacturing to our community,” said Rep. Deb Butler. “These new jobs will have a great impact on our citizens.”

In addition to North Carolina Commerce and the Economic Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in the project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, North Carolina’s Southeast Partnership, Brunswick County and Brunswick County Business and Industry Development and Duke Energy.

Source: North Carolina Office of the Governor