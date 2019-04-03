Kaman Receives Bell AH-1Z Blade Skin To Core Award

WICHITA, Kan. — April 1, 2019 — Kaman Composites Wichita (KCW) a division of Kaman Aerosystems (Kaman), announced today that it has been awarded the manufacture, and supply of composite skin to core assembly structural components for the Bell AH-1Z’s helicopter blades.

“This award further exemplifies Bell’s confidence in Kaman Composites Wichita as a leading aerospace composite structures supplier. We are proud that Bell has placed these flight critical components into our facility,” stated Mark Withrow, V.P. and General Manager, Kaman Composites U.S.

Bell has been successfully producing the AH-1Z helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps at their Amarillo, Texas manufacturing facility since 2003.

All composite detail parts and assemblies will be manufactured and delivered from the KCW facility in Wichita, Kansas. Deliveries will begin in 2019 and extend through 2023.

Source: Kaman Composites Wichita