InTech Aerospace Makes Technology Investments, Expands Facilities For More Customer Services

HOUSTON — April 6, 2019 — InTech Aerospace LLC, a long-standing aviation technical services firm specialized in commercial and government airplane interiors and components, has expanded its main MRO facility near George Bush Int’l. Airport, and has added even more technology improvements to its capacities. Scott Mowery, InTech’s COO, said: “We practice lean principles and program management disciplines for work efficiency and cost effectiveness. Our recent expansions and investments are direct responses to customers’ expectations.” InTech’s goal is to do more interiors projects for its airline, MRO, government, and leasing clients. InTech is certified to AS-9110(C) quality standards, and in the past year won the FAA’s Diamond Award for training.

InTech Aerospace announces these technology and facility improvements on the eve of “MRO-Americas,” the industry’s largest trade show serving the aviation MRO market. InTech Aerospace has teams of highly experienced craftspeople and FAA-licensed aircraft technicians that repair and overhaul virtually everything inside the cabin of an aircraft, including seats, leathers, fabrics, plastics, composites, galleys, lavatories, floor panels, sidewalls, overheads, and everything in between. Commencing in 2017 and continuing throughout 2018, InTech increased its facility size to over 60,000 sq. ft., adding shops and skilled personnel for higher levels of customer throughput.

Over and above the many capabilities that InTech has built-up over decades of experience, it has further invested recently in:

Powder Coating: More OEM’s are using powder coating for more durable finishes, so InTech is matching that capability for repairs and refurbishments.

Thermo-Forming: InTech’s expanded its thermoforming capabilities with new, larger equipment, providing for larger, deeper drawn products and more efficient production runs.

Engineering/DER Support: More adjunct staffing is now available so InTech can provide engineered and DER-approved repair solutions for customers.

Build-to-Print: Component repairs often require detailed form, fit, and finish machining. InTech has added more build-to-print assets and trained personnel.

3-D Printing: Interiors MRO lends itself to 3-D printing and modeling for small production parts.

As a business strategy, InTech Aerospace will continuously invest in technology that keeps the company at the leading edge, alongside its customers. InTech’s institutional majority owners have substantial capital resources to keep fueling growth and improvements.

InTech Aerospace is poised for continued growth as commercial airlines fleets keep expanding. Interior retrofits are a recurring requirement as airplanes age, and as planes occasionally change hands among lessors and airlines.

Posted April 8, 2019

Source: Ranger Aerospace