Chomarat Laid Glass Scrim Reinforces Siniat Securtex® Attack-Resistant Plasterboard

PARIS — April 23, 2019 — Siniat’s newly launched Securtex® integrates Chomarat laid glass scrim into its gypsum plasterboard. According to the dry construction material specialist, it is the first plasterboard-only system certified to Loss Prevention Standard (LPS) 1175 and accredited by the Secured by Design Police Initiative. Siniat Securtex® helps withstand intruder attacks and meets the LPS 1175 Security Rating Class 1 standard.

ANTI-INTRUDER WALLING SYSTEM INTEGRATES CHOMARAT LAID GLASS SCRIM

Siniat Securtex® plasterboard contains a laid high-tensile glass scrim from Chomarat, combined with a dense gypsum core. The glass reinforcement protects the building construction, because it dissipates the force across the whole area of the board, providing impact resistance to both deliberate and accidental damage. No other components are required in the system to design out crime and help avoid long-term maintenance costs caused by damage.

“Chomarat laid glass scrim brings extra mechanical

strength and impact resistance to party walls and doorsets. Combined with a dense gypsum core, it prevents damage from tools typically used by opportunistic burglars, such as screwdrivers or from physical attack, eliminating the need for additional materials such as metal lath or ply in the partition”, explains Pierre Peyron, Industrialisation Engineer for

Securtex®.

TAKING ADVANTAGES OF CHOMARAT EXPERIENCE BOTH IN TEXTILE & CHEMISTRY

“I have known Chomarat for years and we have forged a long business relationship: Chomarat is always ready to provide support and be creative in finding solutions. This is what happened with the Securtex® project” explains Eric Bertrand, Head of R&D, Innovation & Marketing at Etex Building Performance.

The laid glass scrim was developed in close collaboration with Siniat: “We designed this glass grid specially to provide good tensile strength and tear resistance. The diameter of the threads is selected to produce a grid with considerable flexibility and mechanical properties. Moreover, the Chomarat coating contributes to the flexibility of the grid and offers excellent resistance to puncture and aging”, explains Claudio Colombi, product manager for Construction at Chomarat.

Chomarat’s tailor-made solutions help provide up to 120 minutes of fire protection and contribute to a simpler installation.

Siniat is part of Etex Building Performance, a division of the Etex Group

Posted April 23, 2019

Source: CHOMARAT