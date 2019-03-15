Water-Based Biodegradable Textile Coating — Sustainability Throughout The Entire Product Cycle: Impranil® DLN-SD

LEVERKUSEN, Germany — March 15, 2019 — To assess the sustainability of a textile coating, the entire product cycle must be considered: the source of the raw materials, the production process and the application. Just as important, however, is what happens at the end of its useful life. It is a major advantage when substances are broken down biologically by microorganisms. Covestro offers Impranil® DLN-SD, a water-based polyurethane (PU) dispersion, which can be used to manufacture biodegradable textile coatings (1).

“Raw materials from Covestro enable the production of biodegradable coatings, but also composite solutions,” says Dr. Torsten Pohl, global head of Textile Coatings at Covestro. “As a result, they contribute to a modern circular economy.” Tests show that more than half of the PU dispersion is degraded within 28 days under the special conditions of the OECD 301 standard. Therefore, the degradation rate is considerably higher than that of polyacrylates and other film formers. Covestro is presenting the test results at the European Coatings Show 2019 from March 19–21 in Nuremberg.

Excellent properties – different applications

Textile coatings based on Impranil® DLN-SD feel pleasantly soft and dry; in addition, they are abrasion- and wash-resistant and extremely flexible. The dispersion is also a good film former and is highly compatible with nitrile rubber (NBR). Therefore, it is also useful in other product applications, e.g. in latex gloves and packaging.

Since Impranil® DLN-SD is an aliphatic PU dispersion, it can be used to formulate highly light-resistant coatings. The dispersion can be used in adhesive, intermediate and surface coatings. Biodegradable coatings based on Impranil® DLN-SD have the potential to follow the trend towards more sustainable products also considering end-of-life solutions.

According to first internal tests without the addition of additives, crosslinkers and pigments.

