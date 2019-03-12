Latest X-Rite Color iMatch Release Accelerates Color Formulation For Coatings, Plastics And Textiles 

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March 12, 2019 — X-Rite Incorporated, a global supplier of color science and technology, and Pantone LLC, announced a new release of Color iMatch formulation software that accelerates color development for the paint and coatings, plastics and textile industries through better initial matches and fewer corrections. The new version features a smarter multi-flux matching engine with a revolutionary new search and correct algorithm that enables better utilization of legacy data. With Color iMatch, lab managers and formulation professionals can streamline complicated workflows and deliver better color matches in fewer steps for faster formulation times, cost savings and reduced waste.

“In today’s just-in-time manufacturing environment, the first plastic, coating or textile supplier to deliver the best color match to a customer’s bid often secures the business,” said Richard Knapp, Product Manager, X-Rite and Pantone. “Speed and accuracy are essential – even as larger color palettes, complex materials and effect finishes add time to the formulation process. We have redesigned the formulation engine in Color iMatch to significantly improve initial match and correction performance, which can cut the number of steps in half to get an approved color match. This provides a significant competitive advantage to resin, colorant, pigment and dye suppliers helping them to submit bids quickly and win new business.”

The new version of Color iMatch release features:

Industry-leading multi-flux formulation engine that identifies the best candidate formulas, provides specific formulation guidance, and incorporates leftover materials to work off waste. This increases the initial match rate by up to 50 percent, cuts correction steps in half and reduces waste.

New Search and Correct algorithm that uses proprietary search metrics to more accurately identify candidate formulas containing the most likely colorant combinations for more rapid formula convergence.

Optimize legacy data with colorant performance indicators and history-based dynamic correction factors to improve formulation and reduce the number of correction steps.

Updated Colorant Assortment Editor provides specific guidance and guarantees match prediction confidence for maximized productivity and efficiency.

Dynamic formulation rules and batch processing allows users to quickly switch between jobs by standardizing process, material and customer specifications.

Gamut Viewer to visually evaluate achievability using a unique target overlay to help users make educated formulation decisions.

Modern, intuitive interface that reduces training time and improves operator confidence.

Color iMatch is compatible with current and future Microsoft Operating Systems and offers support for X-Rite and non-X-Rite instruments. It is PantoneLIVE™-enabled for easy access to the most up-to-date spectral values for Pantone standards. For more information on Color iMatch visit https://www.xrite.com/color-imatch.

European Coatings Conference

X-Rite will showcase the new Color iMatch release at the European Coatings Show Conference 2019, March 18 – 19 in Nuremberg, Germany. In Hall 5, Stand 5-448, X-Rite’s top color experts will demonstrate the latest color management technology including color formulation, quality control, lighting, multi-angle and retail applications. X-Rite will be presenting a session on color and appearance.

Complete Appearance Control for Effect Paint Systems from Design to Application, Matthew Adby, Retail & Automotive Product Portfolio Manager, 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 18 in the Istanbul room.

Posted March 12, 2019

Source: X-Rite Incorporated