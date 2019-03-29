COMAU Launches M.I.O., An Innovative And Intelligent Logistics Module At MecSpe Fair – Parma

PARMA, Italy — March 29, 2019 — M.I.O. (Modular Intralogistics Organizer) is a tailored solution for logistics that is easily applicable within the entire material flow, from warehouse to line side in a wide variety of industrial segments. The product’s vertical architecture contributes to optimize factory space, due to the higher density exploitation in respect to traditional systems. The result is logistic and line area reduction combined with improvement in inventory and operational efficiency.

M.I.O. modularity answers to the request of readiness for reconfigurability of the modern lines, resulting in intralogistics cost optimization. Flexibility and versatility are the pillars of the system which is compatible with the entire Comau products portfolio used in advanced logistics and manufacturing applications (AGILE1500, MATE, AURA). M.I.O. represents a major step forward in the integration between processes and logistics thanks to the full compliancy with Industry 4.0 and IIoT. This new Comau product is an optimum solution for all production volumes without a high level of customization. Moreover, it can also be used in a variety of applications including prototyping lines and back-up, repair or intermediate loading stations.

M.I.O. works in a simple and safe way: it is equipped with a fixed floor base with a structure which ensures safety and serves as interface. On the inside, it has a rack consisting of 8 supply cabinets for standard containers, which are moved by an automatic rotation system. The operator can access the cabinet containing the components needed to perform a given task through an ergonomic opening placed at a convenient height and controlled by a safety system. The station was designed according to a multi-purpose logic, in order to make pick&place processes more efficient and speed up in-line work phases at the same time. The containers setup is flexible and can be adapted depending on the actions of the operator: each cabinet can contain identical pieces or variants of the same component, in order to manage different tasks in a single work cycle. Finally, each cabinet is available with a “work kit”, a mix of different elements which are necessary to perform a specific process. Each supply operation is managed and controlled indipendently.

Source: COMAU