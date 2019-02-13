The Inside Collaborates With Scalamandré To Bring Historic Designer Prints To Homes Of The Future

NEW YORK — February 13, 2019 — The Inside, a home furnishings startup, announces today that it is launching a collaboration with the decorative textiles and venerable American heritage design house, Scalamandré, which will be sold exclusively on The Inside, starting February 19. Founded in 1929 in New York City, Scalamandré is best known for its part in the Kennedy White House, The Grand Curtain at the Metropolitan Opera House and countless historic restorations. This is The Inside’s first of its ongoing partnerships with the interior design industry’s most beloved textile brands.

The Inside revolutionizes how home is made by offering 100+ exclusive designer fabrics that can be customized to the consumer’s furniture of choice, all at a comparable price point to other mainstream furniture retailers including West Elm, CB2, and Wayfair, and delivered within 3-4 weeks. Because of its disruptive supply chain, which includes a digital printing process and drop shipping from manufacturers, the company is able to partner with heritage design houses such as Scalamandré, offering its beloved designs to a new consumer. The Scalamandré partnership marks The Inside’s first foray into combining technology and design history, in order to bring a brand coveted by interior designers and luxury clients, to design and décor enthusiasts everywhere.

Christiane Lemieux, co-founder and CEO of The Inside said, “Scalamandré is synonymous with gorgeous high-end design. The brand immediately conjures up Jacqueline Kennedy and the golden age of American decorating. We are thrilled to be partnering with Scalamandré to bring design of this quality to a whole new audience. It is our mission to bring decorating into the digital world and we could not imagine a better partner with which to start.”

The collection includes exclusive colorways of 6 fabric designs from the Scalamandré archive (including the iconic Zebra print featured in cult classic film, The Royal Tenenbaums) plus one never-before-seen print (Leaping Cheetahs), that can be paired with any piece of furniture on The Inside, for the ultimate in customer personalization.

Chad Stark, President of Scalamandré, added “Collaborating with The Inside is an amazing opportunity to show design enthusiasts at all levels that Scalamandré is evolving our business to address today’s consumers and how they shop. By rescaling and recoloring a selection of iconic patterns, we’ve crafted an assortment that complements our trade-only offering and showcases our 90 year-old heritage brand to the digital marketplace.”

The exclusive The Inside x Scalamandré collection can be found here starting February 19.

Posted February 13, 2019

Source: The Inside