Program Announced For AATCC 2019 International Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — February 7, 2019 — AATCC is headed west to the Lone Star state for its 2019 International Conference. This “must attend” industry event will be held April 9-11 at the Sheraton Downtown in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Innovating Today for a Challenging Tomorrow is this year’s theme. Trey Bowles, Cofounder & Executive Chairman of the Dallas Entrepreneur Center, will provide the keynote address. Bowles will present “Building the Future Innovation Ecosystem through Collaboration”. This keynote will explore the key components of an innovation ecosystem and how by working together we have the best chance of innovating today for the challenges of tomorrow.

Additional presentations and speakers include:

MADE in the USA

Stitch Texas: Apparel Development and Production in the USA – Kristopher Robin Stevens, Stitch Texas

Manufacturing in the USA – Wesley Horne, Hornwood Inc

Everest USA Scaling New Heights – Courtney Cruzan, Everest Textile USA LLC

ENVIRONMENTAL CHALLENGES AND PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE

Higg MSI and Product Module – A New Tool for Material Selection and Environmental Assessment – Michele L Wallace, Cotton Incorporated

Visibility and Collective Action: Textiles’ New Narrative – Jessica Kosak, The Sustainability Consortium

California Proposition 65 – The Wild, Wild West – Louann Spirito, SGS Consumer and Retail Services

Microfibers and the Textile Industry: A Status Report – Ned Cochrane, Mount Vernon Mills, chair NCTO’s Microfibers Committee

Water Risks Influencing the Future of the Textile and Apparel Industry – Jacqueline Sewell, North Carolina State University

Sustainability and Performance Today: Water-free Dyeing and PFC-free, Water-free DWR Finishing – Gary Selwyn, Green Theme Technologies Inc.

The Key Drivers and Impacts of the Chinese Government Regulatory Actions on the Textile Supply Chain – Ron Pedemonte, DyStar LP

PRODUCT DESIGN and SUPPLY CHAIN CHALLENGES

Comparison of LED Lighting Adopted by Retailers to Typical LED Spectra Adopted by the CIE – Roland L. Connelly Sr., RoLyn Group Color Consultants

Working with Designers to Understand Feasibility – Christy Velez-Douglas, JCPenney

Lands’ End Universal Collection of Adaptive Clothing – Cathy Mays, Lands’ End

Retail’s Apocalypse or a New Dawn? – Tony R. Anzovino, Haggar Clothing Co.

Delivering Confidence in Color Lifecycle Management – Speaker from Datacolor

TECHNOLOGY AND PROCESS INNOVATION

Waterless Dyeing of Denim: Real World Experiences and Learnings throughout the Introduction and Scale-up – Speaker from Pulcra Chemicals

Insect Repellent Textiles and Apparel Value-Added Products for Today’s Savvy Consumers – Don Alexander, Anovotek, LLC

The Future of Cool: Advances in Cooling Technologies for Fabric – Apurba Banerjee, brrr° Inc.

Intelligent Drapable Circuitry Design: A Philosophy for Scalable Electronic Textile Development – Madison Maxey, LOOMIA Technologies, Inc.

Challenges and Learnings on the Apparel Fabric Development Journey – Vikram Sharma, Honeywell Inc.

FIBER, FABRIC, AND MATERIALS INNOVATIONS

Effect of Novel Lightweight Material Innovations on the Physiological Comfort of Structural Firefighters – Meredith McQuerry, Florida State University

Lenzing Drives Circular Economy in the Textile World through Branded Lyocell Fibers – Malvina Hoxha, Lenzing Fibers Inc.

Influence of Fiber Selection on Personal Microclimates and their Effects on Sleep Quality = Renuka Dhandapani, Cotton Incorporated

This event also includes a poster session, the Herman & Myrtle Goldstein Student Paper Competition, the Textile Bowl, networking receptions with tabletop exhibits, and the Awards Luncheon, where AATCC’s most prestigious awards will be presented.

A day trip to Waco, Texas, is planned for attendees’ spouses and guests which includes a visit to Magnolia Market/Silos designed and owned by Chip and Joanna Gaines stars of HGTV’s ‘Fixer Upper.’

A pre-conference professional tour of Waco is planned for April 8 and requires a separate registration. This day trip is designed for textile professionals who are registered for the conference. Participants will learn about the city’s rich history while touring the city with stops at Magnolia Market and other businesses along the way.

Tabletop exhibits and sponsorships are available to promote a company’s presence at the conference. Take advantage of these opportunities to introduce the attendees to your company’s products and services.

The conference is open to anyone who would like to attend. For more details regarding the program, accommodations, sponsorships, tabletops or to register for AATCC’s 2019 International Conference, visit www.aatcc.org/ic/.

Posted February 8, 2019

Source: AATCC