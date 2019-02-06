Lubrizol Introduces Non-Halogen FR Technology — Flame Retardant Performance Without Additives

CLEVELAND — February 5, 2019 — The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of a novel flame retardant product, Hycar® NH3069, designed to deliver excellent flame retardant performance without the use of additives or halogenated materials. Based on new, self-crosslinking, non-halogen polymer technology, Hycar NH3069 imparts flame retardancy to cellulosics, making it a powerful protective technology for paper, cotton, rayon, glass and mixed fiber media applications.

In addition to flame retardant benefits, Hycar NH3069 offers excellent mechanical performance and improved clarity compared to particulate-filled coatings. Its inherent thermal stability during processing provides improved color over halogenated polymers. With less additives required, reduced mixing, less chemical inventories and faster clean-up are possible, resulting in higher manufacturing productivity. For filtration applications, Hycar NH3069 provides a lower pressure drop compared to particulate additives.

“This new and unique, halogen-free polymer technology from Lubrizol avoids the need for heavy metals, like antimony trioxide” notes Gary Anderle, marketing manager. “It’s a game changer for many applications, and we look forward to exploring its full potential by collaborating with formulators to achieve specific flame retardance needs.”

Hycar NH3069 is part of an exciting new platform that will evolve into future flame-retardant products. It can be applied using a broad range of techniques, including knife coatings (J-box), dip and squeeze (padding), foam, gravure, screen printing and rod coating.

Posted February 6, 2019

Source: The Lubrizol Corporation