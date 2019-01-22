Teijin To Participate In Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2019

TOKYO, Japan — January 22, 2019 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Outdoor Retailer Winter Market 2019, the world’s largest international sports and outdoor trade fair to be held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO, U.S.A. from January 30 to February 1.

The Teijin Frontier stand (#MR208) will exhibit DELTAPEAK and related hybrid materials that offer excellent combinations of performance, appearance and texture for sportswear. The stand also will promote Teijin Frontier’s environmentally friendly solutions, including microplastics pollution prevention, reducing hazardous chemicals usage, fossil resource conservation and CO2 emissions reduction.

Some of the many exhibits at the Teijin Frontier stand will include the following:

DELTAPEAK

DELTAPEAK is a next-generation fabric that integrates physical properties, functionality and quality on a highly advanced level. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, it is a light and stretchable form-fitting, anti-transparent and snag-resistant fabric. Various DELTAPEAK versions will be displayed, including a unique new material that is both form-fitting and highly natural like appearance.

Octa

This fiber features a unique, highly modified cross section of eight projecting fins aligned in a radial pattern around a hollow fiber. Notable advantages include rapid wicking and drying as well as useful bulkiness. Octa Neo is a multilayer fiber that combines Octa fiber with various chemical and natural staple fibers.

SOLOTEX

Polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber SOLOTEX is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored thanks to its molecular structure from a flexible spinning-like helix.

Microplastics Pollution Prevention

Non-brushed and heat-insulating materials that help to reduce microplastics will be exhibited. These will include a towel-like pile-structure material, a soft, bulky sweatsuit fabric in the DELTAPEAK series, and Octa integrated with insulation and lining materials.

The booth will also present Teijin Frontier’s initiatives to protect the human rights of its technical interns from overseas.

Teijin Frontier looks forward to strengthening its recognition and cultivating new customers in the North American outdoor market through its appearance at the Outdoor Retailer Snow Show 2019.

Source: Teijin Group