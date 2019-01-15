Nominations For 2019 Industry Awards Accepted At TRSA Website Through Feb. 1

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – January 15, 2019 – Nominations for TRSA corporate awards are due Feb. 1. Members can win industrywide recognition of their own exemplary business practices by nominating themselves or honor other companies’ achievements and excellence by nominating them. The program provides for multiple winners in each award category with Operators (linen, uniform and facility services companies) and Associates (suppliers) eligible for each.

Members are encouraged to visit www.trsa.org/awards to learn how Operators and Associates (headquarters or branch locations) may qualify for each award and nominate using the forms on the website:

Above and Beyond Service

Clean Green Innovation

Company Community Service (individual, team or company award)

Diversity Recognition

SafeTRSA Safety Excellence

Volunteer Leadership (individual)

Awards will be presented at TRSA’s 9th Annual Legislative Conference, March 27-28, 2019, in Washington, DC. Receiving a TRSA corporate award distinguishes an operation with customers and employees and recognizes the latter for exceptional teamwork. Two representatives of each company that wins an award will receive complimentary registration for the Legislative Conference, including seats at the Awards Dinner there. Other attendees from the winning company will receive a 50% discount on the registration fee, which includes a dinner seat.

As the only organization for local, regional, national and international Operators serving all types of businesses, TRSA draws upon the widest range of expertise in the linen, uniform and facility services industry, reflected in these awards’ credibility. TRSA is an unparalleled authority in evaluating company excellence, including innovations, social and environmental responsibility programs, employee satisfaction and well-being efforts, and customer-service focus.

Award winners leverage this credibility by announcing the TRSA honor to their communities, customers and prospects. This promotes the business and elevates its brand as an employer to attract talent. TRSA supports such promotion by informing local and national media of the honors bestowed to each company.

Winners gain well-deserved recognition, joining an exclusive group of high achievers who won the same award(s), positioning the new winners in prestige alongside past honorees. Such industry affirmation helps winners create inroads in the industry leading to improved networking and information sharing.

A TRSA award also is an instant morale boost for employees, as they receive industrywide validation of their hard work.

