Eclipse Automation Locating Operations In York County S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 23, 2019 — Eclipse Automation, a provider of automated systems for a variety of industries, today announced plans to locate new operations in York County. The company’s $4.6 million investment is projected to create 90 new jobs over the next five years.

Eclipse Automation is a leading supplier of custom automated manufacturing equipment for the life sciences, energy, transportation, mining and telecommunications industries. With locations in Canada and the United States, Eclipse Automation delivers state-of-the-art solutions through automation technology and project experience. For 2018, the organization ranked No. 206 on the Growth 500 list of Canada’s fastest-growing companies by Canada Business magazine, and for the fourth consecutive year was named as one of Canada’s Best-Managed Companies for overall business performance by Deloitte’s Canada’s Best Managed Companies program.

Located at 1510 Cedar Line Drive in Rock Hill, S.C., the company’s newly-renovated, 57,000-square-foot facility is projected to come online in March 2019. Those interested in joining the Eclipse Automation team can visit the company’s careers page for more information.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $150,000 Set Aside grant was also awarded to York County to assist with costs associated with the project.

“The Rock Hill facility is the perfect location to support our long-term growth plan and ongoing commitment to our customers. Eclipse is focused on delivering innovative automated solutions worldwide, and we believe that South Carolina has an impressive reputation in quality manufacturing and developing skilled resources. Both will provide a solid foundation for success at our new location.” –Eclipse Automation President and CEO Steve Mai

“When considering options to facilitate our next growth phase, the new location in Rock Hill quickly emerged as a strong contender. Ready access to skilled trades, subcontractors and key customers had already pointed our compass toward the Rock Hill site, but encouragement from the city, county and state levels helped seal the deal. We’re excited at becoming a part of the vibrant Rock Hill business community.” –Eclipse Automation Southeast President Eric Nitsche

“South Carolina’s workforce continues to demonstrate that it can produce high-quality products. Eclipse Automation’s decision to establish operations in York County is a testament to that, and it shows the world that we’re going to continue to blaze a trail in manufacturing.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“We’re excited to celebrate the continued success of our state’s thriving manufacturing industry. I offer my congratulations to Eclipse Automation on this milestone announcement for their company, and we look forward to supporting them as they grow and prosper in our state.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are proud to welcome Eclipse Automation as they establish their new operations here in York County. It is always exciting when a business of this caliber picks York County to call home. Eclipse Automation is a leader in the manufacturing industry, and we look forward to watching them continue to grow, invest and create jobs right here in our community.” –York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson

“We’re excited to welcome Eclipse Automation to Rock Hill! We’re grateful they saw the value our community will bring to their business and employees, and honored they chose to call Rock Hill home. I’m confident they’ll find continued support, a talented workforce and resources to grow.” –Rock Hill Mayor John P. Gettys Jr.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Office of the Governor of South Carolina