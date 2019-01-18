Durst Targets More Converters With Tau 330 RSC E Launch

BRIXEN, Italy — January 18, 2019 — Durst, manufacturer of advanced digital printing and production technologies, has launched the Tau 330 RSC E UV inkjet single-pass press that will bring affordable digital production to increasing numbers of converters.

Specifically targeted at small and medium converters in the mid-tier market, the budget-priced new model – prices start from €350,000 – will be field upgradable to the full Durst Tau RSC high-speed press at full 8 colours and 78 linear meters/min (245 ft./min).

In line with Durst’s “Configure Your Digital Future” theme, the press is available in 330mm and 244mm print widths, offering 4 colors or 4 colors and white option in full-speed mode. The Tau RSC E benefits from Durst’s state-of-the-art RSC technology. Its native resolution of 1,200 x 1,200 dpi combined with its smallest drop size of 2 pl provides photo-like quality.

Production capabity of 1,020 m² / hour is achievable with a printing speed of 52 m/min at full color including white. High pigmented inks reduce ink consumption by up to 20% per sq meter, optimising running costs to the lowest possible level.

All options from the Tau 330 RSC can be fitted to the new model, which include the chill roller, variable data printing or the external jumbo winders. The new machine runs at 52 linear m/min and can have up to 8 color stations (CMYK-W-OVG). Fast, efficient, powerful and easy-to-use prepress Durst Workflow Label software is also offered.

Helmuth Munter, Segment Manager, Durst Label & Packaging Printing, said: “During the development of the Dust Tau 330 RSC E, a special focus was dedicated to the upgradeability and flexibility of the press. This is an important addition to the Durst Tau RSC family of variable, versatile, adjustable and configurable machine systems. Affordable digital label printing is now available to increasing numbers of converters and printers. We’re incredibly excited at the new opportunities that the new and budget-priced model will open up for increasing numbers of converters. Digital UV inkjet label printing is definitely here.”

Posted January 18, 2019

Source: Durst