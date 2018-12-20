The 2019 Winter Edition Of Texworld USA And Apparel Sourcing USA Features Popular Educational Platforms

ATLANTA — December 20, 2018 — Innovations in textile dyeing, sustainability, ethical solutions, tariffs and trends are among the many sessions offered on this year’s comprehensive educational platform at the largest fabric sourcing event for the North American market. Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA will take place January 21 – 23 at the Javits Convention Center in the New York City, New York.

“We are pleased to announce an even greater educational offering this winter. Our attendees will be pleasantly surprised with the list of engaging speakers bringing fresh eyes to topics like the impact of sustainability on the industry and the development of China’s eco-friendly sourcing solutions,” states Jennifer Bacon, Show Director for Texworld USA / Apparel Sourcing USA. “We are confident that our educational component will enhance the event as a whole, opening the door to more engaging discussions between the exhibitors and attendees while providing real-life solutions that can be applied now.”

This year’s program is designed to offer insightful and informative sessions for every role and level of experience across every segment of the industry.

Winter 2019 Texworld USA / Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series Highlights:

Advancing Textile Manufacturing Technology: How will it impact the supply chain? Technology is changing very fast; so is yarn and fabric technology. How will it impact fiber, fabric, costs, responsiveness, sourcing, and the consumer experience? This is your chance to interact with the experts which many brands and retailers don’t have the opportunity to do.

Trend Tales & Tribes Spring / Summer 2020 by MintModa Sharon Graubard will present MintModa’s compelling style narratives, providing clear direction for fabrics, prints, accessories and footwear for all fashion markets. This comprehensive talk features the MintModa color palettes referenced in Color Atlas by Archroma swatches. Each ‘Trend Tale’ is linked to consumer insights and influences from street fashion, art, film, technology and other cultural movements.

What’s Next in the World of Textiles for Recycled and Upcycled Materials? The concept of using recycled or upcycled materials, from plastic water bottles and mushroom roots to fabric remnants and used jeans, is helping to reinvent the textile industry. It’s well known that textiles are one of the worst contributors to landfills, various forms of pollution and usage of natural resources. The industry has come a long way in a short time and companies like the ones on this panel are doing their part to bring the sector into the circular economy.

Trade Wars, Tariffs and Strategic Sourcing – What you need to know to understand the risks and minimize your exposure From Section 301 tariffs and the resulting retaliation, to trade agreement re-negotiations; the US is involved in a myriad of complex and rapidly changing scenarios that can dramatically affect costs. With apparel tariffs as high as 32% and additional punitive tariffs possibly adding as much as 25% more, no apparel importer can afford to be uninformed or caught off guard. Come learn the latest strategies for anticipating and mitigating what’s happening on the trade front.

Textile Talks and Explore the Floor are educational opportunities presented on the show floor. These interactive sessions are created to address the current issues facing the industry, from supply chain changes to the impact of environmental textile trends.

Bacon continued, “We are creating sessions that will drive effective conversation as attendees walk the show floor discovering the latest fabrics, accessories and resources.”

Winter 2019 Textile Talks:

The Mostly True Adventures of an International Fashion Buyer In her first book ever, Mercedes Gonzalez relays her journey in the fashion industry; from retail to design; her best “how-to’s” and with a bit of intrigue that is sure to shock even a fashion insider. Hear it from an expert: The business of fashion – it’s ugliness and allure as survived by a true renaissance woman.

Sustainable Practices in the Chinese Textile & Apparel Industry Listen to a presentation from the director of the China Textile Information Center and Office for Social Responsibility to discover how China is working on developments for sustainable solutions in the textile industry.

Reformation: The Sustainable Journey Get the inside scoop on the sustainable journey of the womenswear brand, Reformation, and how it can impact others in the industry.

Innovation in Textile Dyeing & Finishing Learn how different textile dyers are working towards sustainability with dyestuff innovations including less water consumption.

Registration is open. The Texworld USA / Lenzing Innovation Seminar Series, along with the Textile Talk programming is open to all registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA attendees. Seating is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Get specific show details and the full seminar schedule at www.TexworldUSA.com or www.ApparelSourcingshow.com. The winter edition will be held in New York City at the Javits Convention Center, January 21 – 23, 2019.

Posted December 20, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt North America