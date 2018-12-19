Lubrizol Appoints Osterman As New Distributor In North America

CLEVELAND — December 19, 2018 — The Lubrizol Corporation announces its Engineered Polymers business will extend its North American distribution channel with the appointment of Osterman and Company, Inc.as a distributor for its thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) portfolio. Osterman joins Entec, who currently represents the Estane® TPU portfolio in North America. The move will provide customers with greater access to consultative sales engineers, faster response time and is well aligned with market trends that favor engineered plastics and more sustainable product solutions. Osterman, based in Cheshire, CT, distributes engineering and other plastics with significant territory coverage throughout North America. Osterman has a strategic infrastructure in place that is well suited to support North American customers.

The agreement, which was effective November 19, 2018, includes the following key product lines which are well-suited for today’s innovative and demanding applications:

Estane® TPU polymers, the standard by which others are measured, bridge the gap between flexible rubber and rigid plastics, and can be utilized in high performance film and sheet, extrusion, blow molding, injection molding, over molding, calendaring and solution coating processes.

Pearlthane(TM) TPU and Pearlthane(TM) ECO* TPU products are ideal for extrusion, injection molding and compounding applications such as flexible films, abrasion resistant hoses, soft touch injection molded parts and more. Derived from renewable resources, Pearlthane(TM) ECO TPU delivers superior performance, even more sustainably.

Pearlbond(TM) TPU includes products for Hot Melt Adhesives (HMA) and Reactive Hot Melts (HMPUR), typically used in automotive interior parts, textiles and footwear, bookbinding and furniture, with the ability to join a wide range of materials enabling new, innovative design freedom.

Carbo-Rite(TM) conductive compounds provide permanent electrostatic dissipative (ESD) solutions, with high consistency from lot to lot, for today’s demanding applications where reliability, value and safety matter most.

Stat-Rite® inherently static dissipative compounds set the new standard for test and design engineers requiring permanent ESD properties without compromising cleanliness, and enabling low pigment loading color options without affecting other properties.

Jim Harbert, North American sales manager for Lubrizol Engineered Polymers, comments, “It is exciting to work with Osterman. They bring in-depth knowledge of the engineering plastics markets in North America, as well as a knowledgeable salesforce and technical support team. Combined with Lubrizol’s innovative and durable TPU solutions for specialized wire and cable, consumer, industrial and automotive applications, this further enhances our ability to work closely with customers, helping them solve difficult problems to drive innovation and growth.”

Jeff Filippelli, vice president of Engineered Polymers (EPI) at Osterman, comments, “With the growing demand for high performance materials that provide superior durability and quality, we are proud to represent the products and professional integrity of Lubrizol. With this new relationship, we advance our mission to provide customers with reliable solutions that deliver differentiated performance in even the most demanding applications, and where more sustainable solutions enable customers to advance their performance both economically and environmentally.”

