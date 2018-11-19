Applied DNA And Eurofins BLC Sign Collaboration Agreement To Support Commercial Implementation Of Leather Traceability System

STONY BROOK N.Y. — November 19, 2018 — Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (“Applied DNA,” “the Company”), the leader in large-scale PCR-based DNA manufacturing, announced today the signing of a Collaboration Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Eurofins BLC Leather Technology Center LTD (“BLC”) to support the commercial implementation of Applied DNA’s SigNature® T-based leather traceability system (the “System”). The signing of the Agreement follows the successful completion of the funded consortium research project with BLC as announced in May 2018.

Tony Benson, Applied DNA’s Managing Director with responsibility for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) commented, “We are thrilled to enter into this mutually beneficial relationship with BLC to advance the commercial implementation of our leather tagging system. BLC’s unparalleled knowledge in all aspects of leather processing, long-standing relationships with global brands, and its history of forward-thinking innovation makes them an ideal partner.”

Dr. James Hayward president and CEO of Applied DNA stated, “This agreement with BLC significantly enhances our position for the commercial implementation of our leather tagging system. We already have keen interest in the commercial adoption of our system from several project sponsors. We are targeting a defined goal of having 300,000,000 square feet of DNA-tagged leather under contract over the next five years. BLC’s knowledge in the industry and technical expertise will be invaluable to these efforts.”

Adam Hughes, Managing Director of Eurofins BLC Leather Technology stated, “There is a strong need within the leather industry to provide a robust system of traceability for semi-processed and finished leather. This cost-effective application system provides a process for applying a unique molecular tag in a way that is impossible to counterfeit. Eurofins BLC looks forward to supporting our customers in their journey towards supply chain transparency and traceability.”

