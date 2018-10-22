UNTUCKIT Selects NewStore To Help Scale Rapidly Growing Brick & Mortar Presence In U.S. And Canada

BOSTON — October 22, 2018 — NewStore, Inc., the first to provide Omnichannel-as-a Service, today announced that UNTUCKit is the latest customer to embrace its transformative retail experience. Since the direct to consumer brand opened its first store in 2015, UNTUCKit has scaled its physical footprint tremendously. With clienteling, endless aisle, mobile checkout, and omnichannel fulfillment powered by NewStore, UNTUCK is optimizing its quickly growing business through omnichannel capabilities that scale.

“Our objective is to take the friction and frustration out of retail,” said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. “UNTUCKit is among a group of digital native brands that are innovating quickly and overtaking traditional retailers in many ways. Often times retailers struggle in times of rapid expansion, but Chris Riccobono and Aaron Sanandres have made it a priority to introduce the most innovative technology in retail to ensure its core values are scalable.”

UNTUCKit has changed what it means to be effortlessly casual. Implementing NewStore allows the brand to deliver a similarly effortless store experience. The platform enables UNTUCKit store associates to connect meaningfully with customers through mobile and offer inventory visibility for real-time access, providing a top of the line digital experience within the stores. Through the NewStore platform, the brand is also able to provide customers with an array of modern fulfillment options, such as buy online pick up in store (BOPIS) and buy online return in store (BORIS). NewStore acts as the single point of sale (POS) system for UNTUCKit, while bringing endless aisle functionality into stores.

“We started UNTUCKit with the goal of redefining casual and comfortable apparel. As we experience rapid growth, especially continuing our international expansion, we’re in a transitional period where our business will greatly benefit from an omnichannel approach,” said Aaron Sanandres, Co-Founder and CEO, UNTUCKit. “What NewStore has built makes our store associates more productive and our stores more profitable. This partnership will help us scale rapidly, while providing an exceptional experience our customers expect and deserve.”

The NewStore Omnichannel Platform has been rolled out in 41 UNTUCKit stores – 40 in the U.S. and one in Canada.

Posted October 22, 2018

Source: NewStore