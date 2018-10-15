MFG Chemical Recertified ISO 9001: 2015

DALTON, Ga. — October 15, 2018 — MFG Chemical has been recertified to ISO 9001: 2015 at its Dalton, Ga., facilities.

MFG was one of the first companies to achieve ISO 9001: 2015 certification in October of 2016.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001 is based on the plan-to-check-act methodology and provides a process-oriented approach to documentation and reviewing the activities.

MFG President and CEO Keith Arnold commented: “We are proud to have our Dalton plants recertified, and we plan to achieve the same ISO 9001: 2015 Certification next year at our recently acquired Pasadena, Texas plant. MFG has also achieved the “Excellence Tier” within ChemStewards®, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) EHS&S program, and recently won two process improvement awards from SOCMA, as well. At MFG, safety is more than a core value. It’s in our DNA.”

Source: MFG Chemical