Bolger & O’Hearn Enters Exclusive Agreement To Represent DSM Coating Resins In USA

FALL RIVER, MA — October 16, 2018 — Effective September 28, 2018, Bolger and O’Hearn, Inc. Specialty Chemicals has been selected as the exclusive product development partner and distributor for DSM CoatingResin’s textile products in the United States.

DSM stated that Bolger & O’Hearn was selected for several reasons, including B&O’s new product development capabilities and highly personalized service approach. Bolger & O’Hearn is a recognized leader in the textile industry for new product innovation and customer service.

“Their technical support, with highly trained chemists and hands-on technical representatives, will be an integral part of all our combined successes,” said Amy Geiger, North America Sales Director for DSM Coating Resins. “We look forward to working closely with them and believe [our customers] will benefit from their expertise,” she added.

The collaboration with DSM is just the latest development in a banner year for Bolger & O’Hearn, which includes being listed on the global ZDHC list of environmentally preferable chemistries and launching Stormproof/Breathable™ OmniBloq™, an advanced DWR (durable water repellent) technology that has set a new standard for the textile industry.

“We are very excited about our new distribution and technology development relationship with DSM,” said Shaun O’Hearn, president of Bolger & O’Hearn. “Their high quality polymer coatings and adhesives are an excellent complement to our specialty textile chemical lineup.”

In addition, he said, “close collaboration with DSM’s polymer R&D team will result in innovative products for our partners in the textile and related industries. This relationship should provide unique value propositions throughout the supply chain for our combined customer bases.”

Posted October 16, 2018

Source: Bolger and O’Hearn