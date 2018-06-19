Bentley Park Named New CEO Of APJeT®

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC — June 19, 2018 — Steven Chrust, Chairman of the Board of APJeT, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Bentley Park as APJeT’s new Chief Executive Officer. Park will replace John Emrich, who has been CEO of APJeT® since 2007. Although retiring, Emrich will remain on the company’s board of directors.

Park brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to APJeT® at this important time in the company’s evolution from primarily a development company to commercialization. His experience in leadership roles at a number of companies as President and CEO, coupled with his knowledge in chemical engineering, will add great value to the company. His business background spans broad experience in both the textile and chemical industries, key areas of focus for APJeT®. Moreover, he has managed a midsize company increasing revenues from $80 million to $200 million, while significantly growing earnings. That company was successfully auctioned and sold.

Emrich took APJeT® from a lab-based entity located in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and transitioned it to North Carolina State University in 2009, where he formed an Applications Development Team. That development team created the capability to stabilize atmospheric plasma in a very dense, high-powered form. To this day, we believe APJeT® is the only company that has this capability.

The team took this breakthrough achievement and then created chemical blends allowing for plasma initiation of chemistry on fabrics for creating post finishing attributes. Finishes that can be applied with APJeT’s plasma technology include water and oil repellents, flame retardants and antimicrobial and other finishes, which are all currently applied using water technologies. Unlike the current wet technology, the APJeT® process offers substantial cost savings and uses no water, minimizes chemical use and utility costs and is sustainable.

Despite the challenges of bringing a disruptive technology into commercialization, Emrich was able to bring the company to its current state of introducing a system for commercial operation. This equipment is showcased at APJeT’s corporate headquarters at 523 Davis Drive, Morrisville, North Carolina.

The hiring of Park concludes a succession plan dating back to 2017.

Posted June 19, 2018

Source: APJeT®