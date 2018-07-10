Gore Featuring Proven & Trusted High-Performance Solutions For Aerospace & Defense Applications At 2018 Farnborough Airshow

DUNDEE TECHNOLOGY PARK, Scotland — July 10, 2018 — W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will showcase a wide selection of high-performance solutions at the world’s biggest airshow in Farnborough, July 16-22 in Hall 1, Booth 1265. Gore continues to innovate today and for tomorrow by combining dielectric expertise with unique fluoropolymer materials unmatched by alternatives. Proven in the real world and trusted for decades, Gore’s high-performance solutions for aerospace and defense applications ensure connection, protection, and safety every time in the most demanding environments.

Stay Connected, Protected & Safe

On display this year will be durable, compact and highly-flexible Gore Aerospace Cables including high data rate, power/signal delivery, and coaxial and microwave/RF solutions for aircraft and spacecraft applications. Also highlighted will be EMI shielding solutions that provide excellent RF grounding and shielding performance in aircraft.

Gore’s booth will also exhibit lightweight, non-curing Gore SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials which are specified by leading civil and military aircraft OEMs because they are proven to solve many sealing/surface protection challenges. A selection of these tapes and gaskets will be installed on a section of an aircraft wing.

For armed forces, Gore will be showcasing Gore Military Fabrics for clothing and footwear that offer durable, broad protection to improve mission effectiveness. Gore will introduce the new Gore-Tex PYRAD® MTP Rainsuit which provides durable waterproof, windproof, breathable and heat/flame protection.

Also featured will be Gore’s lightweight Uniform Integrated Protective Ensemble (UIPE- 1) made with Gore CHEMPAK Selectively Permeable Technology, which provides a unique combination of chemical/biological (CB) protection and reduced thermal burden.

Posted July 10, 2018

Source: W. L. Gore & Associates