Matrix World Group (MWG) Chile Partners With Mount Vernon FR To Debut New Flame Resistant Clothing Collection

SANTIAGO, Chile/TRION, Ga. — September 11, 2017 —Matrix World Group (MWG) Chile officially launches its first-ever collection of treated flame resistant clothing, all manufactured using fabric from Mount Vernon FR. MWG specializes in the technical design, development and custom manufacturing of flame resistant workwear for industrial use. Until the recent collaboration with Mount Vernon FR, MWG’s primary focus has been on high-quality flame resistant clothing made from inherent flame resistant fabrics.

“Working with Mount Vernon FR, we have paired two of the strongest brands in the industry, allowing us to provide consumers with treated and inherent flame resistant clothing without tradeoffs in comfort or protection,” said John Funk, president of MWG Chile.

MWG Chile will offer a complete collection of UL-certified products including flame resistant shirts, pants, coveralls and jackets, all made using fabric from Mount Vernon FR. MWG’s new flame resistant clothing line will be available across South and Central America.

“This collaboration enables us to combine our shared dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction,” said Mike Woods, vice president of FR fabrics for Mount Vernon FR. “We’re honored to work with MWG to provide consumers across the globe with access to durable, high-performing flame resistant garments made from Mount Vernon FR fabrics.”

MWG Chile garments meet the performance requirements of ASTM F1506, comply with NFPA 70E and are UL® certified to NFPA 2112.

Posted September 12, 2017

Source: Mount Vernon FR