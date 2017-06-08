Success For First Ever Eurasian Geotextiles Symposium

BEIJING — June 8, 2017 — The first EurAsian Geotextiles Symposium (EAGS) was held in Beijing, 7 – 8 June, attracting over 200 participants from 14 countries. Co-organised by the China Industrial Textiles Industry Association (CNITA) and EDANA, the international industry association serving the nonwovens and related industries, the Symposium was also supported by several other key industry organizations including the International Textile Manufacturers Association (ITMF), the International Geosynthetics Society (IGS) and the International Society for Geosynthetic Materials China Committee (CCIGS).

Participants had the opportunity to learn of the latest trends and developments in technologies, markets and applications for geotextiles during 22 presentations by industry leaders and experts. The significant potential for global development of the geotextiles market was highlighted through the conference and confirmed by the level of interest in the companies participating in the table top exhibition. Further details on conference content will be available on the EDANA event webpage soon.

“The success of the first edition of the EAGS confirms that our idea to organize a symposium dedicated to geotextiles was a good one,” said Li Lingshen, President of CNITA, “and we will assess the opportunity for future activities in this field. We thank our partners and sponsors and look forward to our continued cooperation with EDANA”

The General Manager of EDANA, Pierre Wiertz, said that “since we started preparing the EAGS two years ago, the Chinese Belt and Road policy was launched, making geotextiles even more topical and promising as a market segment. Geotextiles will not only be indispensable to implement such a large infrastructure plan, they will also help reduce the environmental impact.”

Posted June 8, 2017

Source: EDANA