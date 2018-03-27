Centric Software Helps Urban Revivo Report Success

CAMPBELL, Calif. — March 27, 2018 — Centric Software announces that Urban Revivo (UR), a Chinese fast-fashion retailer, has successfully gone live with Centric Software’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution after just four months. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to fashion, retail, footwear, outdoor, luxury and consumer goods companies to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

UR was founded in 2006 and has experienced incredible success, becoming the number one fast fashion company in China. With rapid growth and ambitious plans for global expansion, UR decided to select a PLM solution to support their product development and merchandising infrastructure. In September 2017, UR began implementing Centric 8 PLM. The implementation was completed in January 2018, finishing in just four months.

“The deployment was perfect!” exclaimed Budwhite Zhang, CIO at UR. “We were impressed by the Centric team’s great knowledge, program management skills and regular updates on their progress. We knew that a PLM system would assist us with planning collections and leveraging design and development work. We also wanted to take much better control of the speed of product development and vendor collaboration.”

“We’re already seeing results,” Zhang continued. “Centric PLM has helped to speed time to market, cut costs and errors, and improve innovation. Take sampling, for example; our designers and merchandising team used to take about ten days for one collection. Now, with Centric’s help, it takes three to four days. Designers now have a good sense of cost as they can see the cost of material and labor in Centric PLM, which helps us better control budgets and merchandise planning.”

As well as implementing core Centric PLM modules, UR chose to invest in Centric’s groundbreaking mobile apps for PLM. As Zhang noted, these are very popular with the company’s designers.

“With Centric’s mobile apps, our designers can capture and share inspiration immediately with the whole team,” Zhang said. “This is very helpful for fast fashion companies like UR, which rely on speed and instant communication.”

UR has expansive plans for the future, concluded Zhang, and Centric PLM has an important part to play in supporting product management and global collaboration.

“UR has ambitious plans for the next few years, aiming to achieve 10 billion RMB in annual sales revenues by 2021. In this new retail era, we will follow our three strategies: make product the priority, revolutionize management and leverage technology. Product innovation is the key to success and Centric PLM will help UR improve product management for our women’s, men’s, kid’s and accessories divisions as well as our new fashion sports brand. We’re expanding business overseas and Centric links our London buyer center with our Chinese headquarters.”

“We’re delighted that UR is already experiencing positive results from using Centric PLM,” says Chris Groves, president and CEO of Centric Software. “The fact that UR, a leading fast fashion company, is seeing even faster time to market as well as cost reductions is a testimony to Centric’s capabilities and the best practices partnership we have embarked upon together.”

