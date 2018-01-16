Fruit of the Loom Partners with Goldbug to Introduce Newborn, Infant and Toddler Accessories and Apparel Line in 2019

Bowling Green, Ky. — January 16, 2018 — Fruit of the Loom is excited to announce a new partnership and licensing agreement with Goldbug, the largest distributor of infant and children’s accessories in the United States. This new relationship between Fruit of the Loom and Goldbug will produce a unique product line to cover babies’ needs from head to toe, which will sell at national and online retailers beginning in spring 2019.

“As a proven leader in the baby softgoods market, Goldbug’s focus on quality and innovative design makes them the perfect strategic partner for us as we enter this category,” said Melissa Burgess Taylor, Fruit of the Loom, Inc., Chairman and CEO. “Fruit of the Loom is known for its quality, value and style, and we are excited to offer innovative products to new parents seeking a known and trusted brand for their children.”

“We are enormously proud to begin a partnership with Fruit of the Loom, an iconic American brand recognized around the world,” said Katherine Gold, Goldbug CEO. “We look forward to a long and productive relationship with Fruit of the Loom, which will allow us to grow together and develop products that offer solution-oriented, pleasing designs that parents will love.”

