Armor-Lux Selects Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0

PARIS — November 21, 2017 — Lectra is pleased to announce that French ready-to-wear company Armor-Lux has chosen Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, the new lifecycle management platform for collections from Lectra, to accelerate and ensure the reliable exchange of data between product development teams and their sub- contractors.

Founded in 1938 and a Lectra customer for more than 25 years, Armor-Lux is renowned for its clothing for men, women and children — such as duffle coats, sailors’ jerseys and waterproof coats — inspired by French maritime tradition and the French region of Brittany. Armor-Lux is also a leader in France within the growing segment for branded company clothing, with major customers such as La Poste, SNCF, Carrefour, Eiffage, RATP, and the French army. This multi-brand group is emblematic of ‘Made in France’ and employs 550 people.

Vertically integrated, from knitting to distribution, Armor-Lux operates three production sites and a network of 60 owned, or affiliated, shops. In the company’s product design office, the prototype and product development team produce 1500 new models each year.

Armor-Lux’s priority is to increase efficiency by ensuring data integrity. Thanks to Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, which integrates Lectra’s CAD solutions, Armor-Lux’s teams can collaborate more fluidly, exchange data in real time and provide their sub-contractors with technical dossiers which are totally accurate.

“We chose Lectra, with whom we have nurtured a close, trusted relationship over the years. Our design office has used Lectra software, and our workshops have used Lectra’s automatic cutting solutions for soft fabrics, for a long time. Today, Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0 will reinforce the digitalization of our processes. Lectra’s DNA, a showpiece for ‘Made in France’, also reflects our values of quality, innovation and ethics,” states Michel Gueguen, Managing Director, Armor-Lux.

“We are delighted to support this icon of French fashion in a new phase of their digital development. With Lectra Fashion PLM 4.0, Armor-Lux will benefit from the advantages of a modular platform, which is perfectly adapted to the evolving needs of its users,” comments Karen Elalouf, managing director, Lectra France.

Posted November 21, 2017

