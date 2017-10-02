Patrizia Pepe Chooses EFI Optitex As Its 2-D/3-D Strategic Partner

MILAN, Italy — October 2, 2017 — EFI™ Optitex, a provider of an integrated 2-D and 3-D CAD/CAM software platform for the apparel and textile industries, is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Tessilform, the Tuscany-based company owner of the famous brand, Patrizia Pepe.

The partnership includes the acquisition of a large configuration of 2-D and 3-D EFI Optitex licenses by Patrizia Pepe, which will initially drive the digital transformation of its apparel department before extending the solutions to its bags department.

As 3-D is seen as a key success factor to face the new challenges of the fashion market, Patrizia Pepe chose EFI Optitex after a thorough evaluation of what the market had to offer. “EFI Optitex is a trusted partner and the well-established leader offering a cutting-edge technology and the greatest knowledge regarding best practices for adopting 2-D and 3-D integrated solutions,” said Sebastiano Lombardo, Patrizia Pepe’s general manager.

“By incorporating EFI Optitex digital solutions into the company design and production workflows, we expect to decrease our time to market by 30 percent, while better streamlining our internal processes and significantly reducing our costs,” added Lombardo. “Moreover, we expect to launch high-quality offerings more frequently in order to meet our clients’ needs.”

Asaf Landau, EFI Optitex’s vice president and general manager, stated that the partnership with Tessilform is “very meaningful as Patrizia Pepe is another leading brand leveraging 3-D to gain competitive advantage via digital transformation. We see the wave of 3-D adoption accelerating with leaders which are leading the industry evolution.”

EFI Optitex’s portfolio includes 8,000 apparel and fashion companies, including famous brands in Italy and the world.

