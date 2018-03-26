Mallard Creek Polymers Acquires The Intellectual Property Of Ecronova Polymer GmbH

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 23, 2018 — Mallard Creek Polymers Inc. (MCP) has reached agreement with Michelman Corp. to acquire the intellectual property of the Michelman subsidiary, Ecronova Polymer GmbH.

Short-term, Mallard Creek Polymers will offer a limited number of products based on Ecronova recipes and know-how from several manufacturing partners in Europe. Long-term, Mallard Creek Polymers plans to reestablish the broad product line for customers across Europe, add its North American products to the European portfolio, and introduce Ecronova grades for customers in North America.

“We are pleased to add Ecronova’s product and process technology to our portfolio,” said Thayne Hansen, vice president and general manager of Mallard Creek Polymers. “Our technology heritage stems from Unocal, Rohm and Haas, and Dow Reichhold Specialty Latex, as well as Mallard Creek’s collaboration with customers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Mallard Creek Polymers has nearly 60 years of experience in emulsion polymers across many product types — styrene-butadiene, styrene-acrylic, pure acrylic, vinyl acetate, nitrile elastomers.

Mallard Creek Polymers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Parekh Capital Group, which invests in and nurtures companies that have strong collaborative relationships with customers.

Posted March 26, 2018

Source: Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc. (MCP)