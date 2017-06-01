Teijin Aramid Receives Gold Partner Certificate From EcoVadis

ARNHEM, The Netherlands — June 1, 2017 — Teijin Aramid received a certificate from EcoVadis that qualifies the company as Gold Partner for its sustainability efforts in the automotive market. Teijin Aramid is the preferred supplier of aramid for most large tire producers, who use the para-aramid Twaron to produce their high performance tires. EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform providing Supplier Sustainability Ratings for global supply chains.

Over the past few years the automotive market had to meet stricter environmental and sustainability requirements imposed by the authorities. These requirements were reason for the market to demand certificates similar to the one from EcoVadis. Decades of research has led Teijin Aramid to having a strong position in the high performance tire market. A great example of the application of Twaron in high performance tires is the Michelin Pilot Super Sport, introduced in 2011. It is to be expected that the request for a similar certificate will also be seen in other markets.

EcoVadis is an independent Sustainability Rating platform for companies to record, evaluate and communicate its standards, measures and activities in support of its corporate social responsibility. EcoVadis launched a platform in 2007 which provides insight into assessments of suppliers in terms of their sustainability efforts and results. Teijin Aramid became a member of EcoVadis in 2015. Gert Frederiks: ‘We are very proud to receive this Gold Partner certificate from EcoVadis. It shows that we operate fair and sustainable in all aspects. Having an external and well respected player stating this, is an appreciation for all our efforts. And we will certainly continue with that.’

The annual reporting has four sections: environment, working conditions, fair business processes, and sustainable procurement. The results from all completed online EcoVadis reports show that Teijin Aramid belongs to the top 2% of all suppliers in the category Synthetic Fiber Production and to the top 1% of suppliers in all categories.

Source: Teijin Aramid