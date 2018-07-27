TRSA Offers Italian Innovation Immersion: Nine Plants In Five Days Following EXPOdetergo

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 27, 2018 — This fall’s TRSA European (Italy) Laundry Tour (ELT) provides a logical next step for those attending the 2018 EXPOdetergo International trade show (Oct. 19-22 in Milan). As a participant of TRSA’s five-day, nine-plant tour, you’ll join industry colleagues from around the world and get a close-up observation of plants that utilize the concepts of low-impact, high-productivity processes and innovation showcased at EXPOdetergo.

This year’s ELT begins with a pre-event welcome reception at the EXPOdetergo hotel (ATA Hotel Expo Fiera, Milan) on Sunday, Oct. 21. The following morning the motorcoach tour begins and TRSA will take the wheel as you enjoy guided tours of nine different plants from Monday, Oct. 22, through Friday, Oct. 26. From your motorcoach windows you’ll enjoy breathtaking views of mountains, vineyards and olive groves as you travel from Milan to Verona and end up in Florence. The agenda will provide ample time to enjoy the plant tours plus private excursions on your own in the Verona and Florence areas. Inclusive tour pricing means your five nights of lodging in Verona and Florence, most meals and motorcoach transportation are included in the registration fee. The event ends on Friday, Oct. 26 and you will depart from Florence on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The ELT has limited registration that is open to TRSA operator and associate members and their spouses/partners, and to nonmember operators. To view the registration, agenda and other information, visit www.trsa.org/europeantour. Save $500 on operator/associate registration by Sept. 7.

The EXPOdetergo International trade show (Oct. 19-22) is a world-leading exhibition dedicated to equipment, technology, and other products and services for commercial laundries. The event is hosted every four years. For registration, agenda and other information, visit www.expodetergo.com.

Posted July 26, 2018

Source: TRSA