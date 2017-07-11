Techtextil North America Shows Continued Growth With 2017 Edition

ATLANTA — July 11, 2017 — The fourteenth edition of Techtextil North America took place June 20-22, 2017 at McCormick Place – Lakeside Center in Chicago, Illinois. This was the fifth edition of Techtextil North America hosted outside of Atlanta, held in the even years, and the first of its kind in Chicago. The Lakeside Center at McCormick Place provided a beautiful backdrop of the Chicago skyline while over 3,000 attendees networked with producers, manufacturers and finishers from across the world over the course of the three-day event.

The two in one event, co-located with JEC Americas’ Future of Composites in Construction, resulted in the largest technical textiles, nonwovens, textile machinery, and composites show in the United States this year – facilitating an active exchange of ideas and new partnerships across industries.

The 2017 Techtextil North America show hosted 167 exhibitors from 16 countries. The co-located event with JEC Americas attracted 3,096 visitors from around the world representing Apple, Tesla, Reebok and more.

“We are pleased to announce that this year’s Techtextil North America, hosted in Chicago, Illinois, resulted in a 40% increase in attendance over the 2015 edition. Over the course of three days, the event garnered a dynamic audience – with visitors from geographies and verticals not represented at previous editions of the show. This significant growth in attendance indicates the industry’s increasing demand for international networking opportunities, and we are proud to provide a forum that facilitates new business relationships and encourages global innovation for the textile industry,” said Dennis Smith, President and CEO of Messe Frankfurt North America.

Techtextil North America 2017 saw a 15% increase in total number of exhibitors over the 2015 edition held in Houston, Texas, with 60% growth in space rented by overseas exhibitors.

World-Class Symposium 2017

A regular feature to the Techtextil North America show schedule, the much anticipated Symposium, this year boasted five sessions with 23 industry expert presentations that covered the topics of advancements in manufacturing and waste minimization, innovations in automotive design, smart textiles and wearables, and overcoming talent sourcing challenges in the industry.

As an addition to the paid sessions, a complimentary joint session was held in collaboration with JEC Americas focusing on technical textiles and composites in building and construction applications.

Tech Talks

This year, Messe Frankfurt partnered with the Nonwovens Institute to bring a new feature to the show floor. Tech Talks were complimentary sessions with first come, first serve seating powered by the Nonwovens Institute. In addition to sessions on filtration, safety and transportation presented by Dave Nelson, the Nonwovens Institute’s Director of Industry Engagement, graduate student Poster Program participants had the opportunity to present their research on the show floor, giving attendees and exhibitors a glance at the ideas and talent coming from the top textile programs in the country.

Attendee Statements

“I’ve been impressed with the diversity of suppliers at the show. I’ve met with companies from around the globe and am happy to see representation from countries like Germany and China, as well as companies focusing on American made products. We’re looking for durable and disposable nonwovens and have been very pleased.”

Fred Langdon, Senior Engineer, Proctor & Gamble

“The symposium sessions were informative and interesting. It’s good to see where technology is going. I regularly attend this show in the US and Frankfurt and always get a lot out of the sessions. I am looking forward to next year.”

Lisa Paige, Technical Lead Engineer, ArjoHuntleigh

Exhibitors were pleased with the show’s Midwest location and high quality of attendees:

“FIT’s Global Fashion Management students – who are also professionals in industry – were impressed with the diversity of specialties represented among the show’s attendees. For such a short period of time, the show provided a great deal of value.”

Pamela Ellsworth, Associate Professor and Chairperson for the Global Fashion Management Program, Fashion Institute of Technology

“We were very pleased with this year’s show. Due to fewer exhibitors, we were able to get more attention. We had visitors nonstop for three days – existing customers, new customers, customers bringing their contacts to our booth. We were also able to form relationships with other exhibitors, providing a lot of new project opportunities. We are really happy with the turnout.”

Dominique Quintal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Filspec

“Techtextil (North America) gives Bostik the opportunity to showcase our technical solutions for an evolving textile market while meeting with industry professionals.”

Igor Leclere, Business Director for the Americas Industrial Adhesives Unit, Bostik

Techtextil North America 2018

The fifteenth edition of Techtextil North America, the only trade show in the Americas dedicated to technical textiles and nonwovens, will be co-located with Texprocess Americas, May 22-24, 2018 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. Techtextil North America and Texprocess Americas are set to attract upwards of 9,000 visitors, an estimated 500+ exhibitors and feature a symposium schedule with 120+ speakers from across the industry spectrum.

Source: Messe Frankfurt, Inc.