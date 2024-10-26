Textile Machinery Representative SYMTECH Introduces Sliver Can Producer JUMAC To The US & Canadian Markets

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 25, 2024 — Spinning sliver can producer JUMAC, and US-based textile machinery representative SYMTECH, have formed an agreement for SYMTECH to introduce and promote the JUMAC products throughout the US & Canadian markets.

JUMAC with their long experience, in-house manufacturing capability and complete range of products of spinning cans, together with SYMTECH’s knowledge of the US & Canadian textile market is a strong partnership where SYMTECH will also offer local assembly and repairs of cans.

The legacy of JUMAC started in the year 1973, is all about an unwavering vision and commitment to create a smarter, better, stronger, spinning ecosystem. Under the expert stewardship of late founder Shyam Sundar Fogla, they made rapid strides through the initial years. With an ‘innovation first philosophy’ right at the core, they have steadily increased their global presence, catering to the requirements of top mills worldwide. For five decades and counting, they have been the flagbearers of the proud legacy of Fogla Group – one of the leading business conglomerates in Eastern India.

SYMTECH is a US-based textile machinery representative for the U.S. and Canadian markets. With an extensive knowledge of the textile industry and an unwavering commitment to both customers and suppliers, SYMTECH offers a comprehensive suite of services. The SYMTECH team not only sells high-quality textile machinery but also takes full responsibility for installation, warranty, repairs, and service while maintaining an extensive inventory of spare parts to ensure continuous support and efficiency for our customers.

Founded in Spartanburg in 1984, SYMTECH has grown to employ 21 dedicated professionals, primarily based in its original Spartanburg location. The company’s core belief is that providing the highest quality machinery, paired with exceptional service, maximizes the benefits for its customers’ investments.

Source: SYMTECH, Inc.