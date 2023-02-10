Itema Participates At DTG 2023: Itema Rapier Weaving Machine  From Customer Universal Denims Limited (Bangladesh) On Display

COLZATE, Italy and DHAKA, Bangladesh — February 10, 2023 — Itema, the global provider of advanced weaving solutions, including weaving machines, OEM spare parts and integrated services, is exhibiting at DTG 2023 (Hall 7/296) from February 15th – 18th at International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

On show, Itema will bring its denim-dedicated rapier weaving machine, the R9500-2denim. The weaving machine is courtesy of Universal Denims Limited, Bangladesh, which selected Itema as its trusted technological partner for the production of premium denim fabrics. The machine displayed at the event comes from the bulk order of 99 Itema rapier R9500-2denim that Universal Denim recently installed in its mill. Universal Denim is one of the first largest vertical state-of-the-art multi-storey integrated textile operations in Bangladesh, a LEED Platinum standard built company with modern facilities on 160 Bigha land at Bhaluka, Mymensingh. Universal Denims Limited supplies over 36 million yards of world-class denim to leading fashion brands and retailers worldwide.

The R9500-2denim on show is equipped with iSAVER®, the one-of-a-kind mechatronic device capable to completely eliminate the waste selvedge on the left-hand side of the fabric thus leading to significant costs savings and to reduced waste, contributing to a sustainable denim weaving. iSAVER® is already successfully installed in many leading denim mills worldwide and represents a real interesting added value for Bangladeshi weavers that deal everyday with Western brands which are more and more looking at a green and sustainable production chain for the fabrics they purchase.

DTG is for Itema the perfect stage to allow the Bangladeshi weavers to experience first-hand the weaving solutions provided by the company, which are worldwide renowned for their superior textile mastery, eco- efficiency, and ease of use. Itema positions itself as a reliable partner – and not only a simple supplier – for textile companies, providing advanced weaving machines along with a real-time after-sales service, highly professional training for the weavers, and integrated textile consultancy.

Itema is uniquely positioned in the market to offer textile manufacturers the top three weft insertion technologies – rapier, airjet and projectile -, OEM spare parts, upgrade kits, and a dedicated online shop for the historic brands now part of Itema – Somet, Sulzer, and Vamatex – in addition to highly professional training in 6 worldwide locations.

Atiqul Alam Chowdhury, Managing Director of Universal Denims Limited commented: “Universal Denims Limited works on sustainable manufacturing processes, innovation, carbon-footprint reduction, and utility efficiency. The yarns and chemicals used in our plants come from organic sustainable sources, we adopt an ozone finishing process that reduces environmental impact, and fabric stretching is realized with an aero finish to increase durability. Moreover, our state-of-the-art effluent treatment plant saves 172 million liters of natural water annually, equipped with e-labs that make our factory extremely eco-friendly. Itema’s technology further helps us in reducing the footprint of our activities, while not having to compromise in terms of weaving efficiency and fabric quality – we are therefore delighted to further enhance our partnership by having one of our Itema R9500-2denim rapier weaving machines on display at DTG”.

To learn more about Itema latest weaving innovations, visit the Itema booth 296 in Hall 7 at DTG 2023.

Posted: February 10, 2023

Source: Itema