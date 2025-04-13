Vandewiele, Inc. Announces Leadership Change: Kevin Whiteside Promoted To President, Bob Harding To Assume Chairman Role

CHATTANOOGA, TN — April 11, 2025 — Vandewiele, Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Kevin Whiteside to President of the company. Whiteside will succeed Bob Harding, who is promoted to the role of Chairman of the Board. Bob will also continue to serve as Managing Director of Vandewiele’s UK operations.

Bob Harding, who has led Vandewiele Inc.’s efforts since 2006, expressed confidence in Whiteside’s ability to continue the company’s strategic market penetration. “Kevin’s progressive leadership and three decades of industry experience, honed through various executive roles, have provided him with the expertise to lead Vandewiele, Inc. into its next phase of growth”.

Kevin Whiteside shared his gratitude for the opportunity and recognition. “Bob has done a tremendous job leading Vandewiele’s efforts in The Americas, and I’m honored to build upon his legacy,” Whiteside stated. “Together with our talented team, we will continue to focus on delivering innovative solutions to our customers and expanding our reach.”

Vandewiele Inc. offers an extensive range of products including state of the art tufting machines, carpet weaving machines, robotic yarn handling automation, yarn feeding devices for knitting and weaving, BCF Extrusion machinery, and shearing and finishing systems, among others. Operating from its 60,000-square-foot facility near Chattanooga, TN, the company serves as the exclusive sales, service, and distribution arm for Canada, the USA, and Central America for the Belgium-based Vandewiele Group.

Posted: April 13, 2025

Source: Vandewiele, Inc.