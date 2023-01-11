SAi Appoints Philippe Meyer As EnRoute Product Manager

SARASOTA, Florida — January 11, 2023 — SA International (SAi), the leading provider of software solutions for the signmaking, digital printing, textile and CNC machining industries, has announced that Philippe Meyer has been appointed as EnRoute Product Manager.

Based at SAi’s European headquarters near Brussels, Belgium, Meyer will take responsibility for SAi’s EnRoute CAD/CAM design software, widely acknowledged as the go-to CNC software solution for everyday cutting, nested-based production, and creative design applications across the signmaking, woodworking and fabrication industries.

As part of his remit, Meyer will manage updates and developments to EnRoute, oversee the product’s positioning and identify wider business opportunities for the software. This will see him work closely with the product management and technical / sales teams, as well as SAi’s extensive global reseller channel to ensure EnRoute continues to meet the exacting needs of customers.

“EnRoute is a truly feature-rich software that provides a unique combination of 2D and 3D design and toolpath capabilities for CNC routers, lasers, plasma, waterjet and knife cutters,” says Meyer.

“Throughout my time with SAi in other roles, the company has continued to invest in EnRoute and I’m excited to be part of ongoing developments that will see the software deliver even greater benefits for users in the near future”, he adds.

Meyer joined SAi in 2015, originally in a technical support role for both EnRoute and Flexi, SAi’s all-in-one design, print and cut software for sign and print providers. He subsequently became technical sales manager for Oceania, before assuming his latest role – the technical aspect of which, he cites as being a primary attraction.

“Having started his career with us at SAi, Phillipe quickly demonstrated a level of all-round expertise, most notably a strong technical aptitude. He has, in a relatively short space of time, amassed a solid level of expertise of EnRoute and is committed to ensuring it maintains its worthy place as the foremost software package for CNC users across multiple application areas,” says Don Feagan, President and COO, SAi.

Posted: January 11, 2023

Source: SA International (SAi)